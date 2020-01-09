Warning: Graphic Images

Mum Terrified Her Breast Implants Would 'Fall Out Of Chest' After Disaster Surgery

A mum-of-two was left fearing her breast implants would ‘fall out of her chest’ weeks after a botched surgery in Turkey.

Angelica Isaksen, from Stockholm, Sweden, paid £6,000 for her second boob job last June at a cut-price clinic she found on social media.

The 27-year-old chose the unnamed clinic after seeing celebrities promoting it on Instagram, and jumped at the opportunity to get a cheap deal for her desired surgery.

Angelica, desperate to get her body back in shape for bikini competitions, also had a Brazilian butt lift and tummy tuck during her six-day stay in Turkey. She was immediately unhappy with the results.

Within days her right breast had ballooned, turned bright red and was throbbing in pain. However, when she went to the clinic with her concerns, they told her these side effects were ‘normal’.

Two weeks later, while she was back home in Sweden, the scar underneath her right breast had began to open up and the implant – which was now covered in brown liquid – was poking out of it.

Botched breast implants fall out Caters News

Angelica said:

It was so scary. I added pressure to it with a towel and started panicking as I could see the implant coming out. I was so worried in case it fell out on to my lap. By the time I got to the hospital, it was pouring with blood [so] they took me straight in for tests.

Doctors in Sweden revealed Angelica, a purchasing assistant, had contracted MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant bug, while under the knife. She was kept in hospital for five days before being sent home to wait for an appointment with a plastic surgeon to remove the implant.

She was bedbound for two weeks while she waited for the removal, having to wear a special bra and lie down to stop the implant from falling out.

Botched breast implants fall out Caters News

The right implant was removed on December 2 last year and the left on January 7, with Angelica explaining: ‘I felt better as soon as it was out – the implant was covered in a brown liquid from the infection.’

However, she claims she is now unable to look after her children, 18-month-old twins Milan and Tristan, until the highly infectious MRSA clears up due to the bacteria.

Angelica continued:

MRSA is resistant to many antibiotics – I have become housebound and unable to look after my children. I have been through a horrific ordeal and [the clinic] are not taking responsibility for their actions – I have been blocked on WhatsApp and Instagram by them. The MRSA is still in my system and it will be until the wounds clear up. I went under the knife to get my body back in shape for bikini competitions but now I regret it more than ever.

Botched breast implants fall out Caters News

Angelica is now back to a B-cup and is sharing her story to warn other women against choosing budget boob jobs just to save money. ‘I want to save lives by sharing my story and prevent this from happening in the future,’ she explained.

We wish Angelica all the best with her recovery.