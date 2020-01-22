Mum Who Died Just Days After Giving Birth Becomes 1 In A Million Organ Donor
A mum who died just days after giving birth has become a ‘one in a million’ donor after twelve of her organs were donated to other patients in need.
Kathleen Thorson, from Medford, Oregon, gave birth to her fourth child, Teddy, on December 29. Just five days later, she suffered an intracerebral hemorrhage and was rushed to hospital.
Several surgeries were conducted in a bid to save Kathleen’s life, but her condition sadly continued to deteriorate and there was nothing further doctors could do to save her.
In keeping with Kathleen’s final wishes, doctors were able to donate 12 of her organs to patients awaiting transplants. This donation included her heart and lungs.
Creator of the GoFundMe page for Kathleen’s family, Richard Stubbs, wrote about Kathleen’s final act of kindness, saying:
As you know, Kathleen’s death has been tremendously difficult for everybody close to her, no one more so than for her wonderful husband Jesse. Despite all the sorrow and pain we have been experiencing as a result of this tragedy, we have also noticed a softening force throughout.
Kathleen was at her center a woman who rejoiced in all things cheerful and bright. We have been determined to keep this campaign focused on good feelings. Your comments and donations have brought joyful and grateful tears to our eyes so many times over this past 48 hours. Thank you.
We have received news that in accordance with her wishes Kathleen has qualified as a viable donor for all of her organs. The nurse told Jesse the chances that someone is a candidate of this magnitude is less than 1 in a million. But anyone who knew Kathleen already knew that.
We are so pleased to announce that Kathleen will be able to provide the prayed for miracle for nearly a dozen individuals who are waiting anxiously for an organ donation.
The GoFundMe page was set up to help the grieving family with medical costs for their youngest son’s birth, Kathleen’s hospital bills, and upcoming funeral expenses. At the time of writing, $110,368 has been raised, a figure well exceeding the $95,000 target.
The Thorson family have since been gifted a year’s supply of wipes and diapers from actor Kristen Bell’s baby care range Hello Bello, after the actor heard about Kathleen’s story.
Writing on Instagram, Kristen wrote:
This week’s Year of Hello Bello Bundles goes to Jesse Thorson, father to baby boy, Teddy (in addition to 3 other kiddos), from Medford, Oregon.
Four days after his wife, Kathleen, gave birth she suffered a devastating intracerebral hemorrhage and after several surgeries, it was clear she wouldn’t survive.
Before she passed earlier this month, Kathleen said she wanted to save as many lives as possible and donated an almost unheard of 12 organs, including her heart and lungs. Jesse – our thoughts are with your family during this unimaginably difficult time. Sending peace and love your way.
Kathleen leaves behind her husband Jesse Thorson, and their four young children, Danny, Grace, James and Teddy.
You can donate to a fundraiser for Kathleen’s family here.
Our thoughts are with the family of Kathleen Thorson at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
