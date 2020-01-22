Mum Who Died Just Days After Giving Birth Becomes 1 In A Million Organ Donor

As you know, Kathleen’s death has been tremendously difficult for everybody close to her, no one more so than for her wonderful husband Jesse. Despite all the sorrow and pain we have been experiencing as a result of this tragedy, we have also noticed a softening force throughout.

Kathleen was at her center a woman who rejoiced in all things cheerful and bright. We have been determined to keep this campaign focused on good feelings. Your comments and donations have brought joyful and grateful tears to our eyes so many times over this past 48 hours. Thank you.

We have received news that in accordance with her wishes Kathleen has qualified as a viable donor for all of her organs. The nurse told Jesse the chances that someone is a candidate of this magnitude is less than 1 in a million. But anyone who knew Kathleen already knew that.

We are so pleased to announce that Kathleen will be able to provide the prayed for miracle for nearly a dozen individuals who are waiting anxiously for an organ donation.