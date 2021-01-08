unilad
Newborn Who Contracted COVID Goes Home Healthy After 70 Days

by : Emily Brown on : 08 Jan 2021 13:39
A newborn who has so far spent the majority of his life in hospital with coronavirus has finally been released after 70 days.

Baby Petru was born at the Vithas Valencia 9 de Octubre hospital in Spain last year, but just nine days after being taken home he returned to the hospital’s paediatric department with breathing difficulties.

It emerged the young boy had caught COVID-19 from his brother, who had the virus but was asymptomatic. Petru was admitted to intensive care and at first was not allowed visitors, with parents Cristina and José initially only able to see him via video call.

You can watch the moment he was finally able to go home below:

According to an Infosalus article shared by the hospital, the newborn’s recovery was slow as hospital staff worked to nurse him back to health.

Petru remained in hospital for more than two months as he struggled with respiratory problems and difficulty feeding, both of which required a ‘complex’ rehabilitation process.

More than two months after he initially contracted the virus, Petru finally made a full recovery and tested negative. Infosalus described the newborn’s battle with COVID-19 as one of the ‘exceptional cases’ in which it has badly affected a minor.

Newborn being taken home after recovering from covidNewborn being taken home after recovering from covid@Vithas/Twitter

The test result meant he was able to return home to his parents and footage from the hospital shows Petru being wheeled down the corridor in his pram as staff clapped and cheered at his recovery.

According to Infosalus, Cristina offered the hospital staff a heartfelt ‘thank you’ and assured that she ‘felt very supported at all times by all the staff’. The mother stressed that neither she nor her family will ‘ever forget [the] solidarity and the expressions of affection shown by the entire hospital.’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that most children who develop coronavirus have ‘mild symptoms or no symptoms at all’, as appeared to be the case with Petru’s brother. The organisation explains: ‘Children, like adults, who have COVID-19 but have no symptoms (‘asymptomatic’) can still spread the virus to others.’

Covid testingCovid testingPA Images

However some children, like Petru, can get severely ill to the point they require hospitalisation, intensive care or a ventilator to help them breathe.

Babies under one year old and children with underlying health conditions may be more likely to have severe illness as a result of COVID-19, the CDC reports.

Petru’s return home will no doubt be a welcome start to the new year for the family.

