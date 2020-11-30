NHS Wants 'Sensible Celebrities' To Persuade People To Take Coronavirus Vaccine PA Images

The NHS is looking to ‘sensible celebrities’ and influencers to convince people to take the COVID-19 vaccine in the UK, according to a new report.

Earlier this month, news emerged of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, with 90% efficacy in immunising the virus. It’s expected to be given regulatory approval in a matter of days, with the health service prepped to roll it out among front line staff from early December.

However, while optimism is rising, anti-vaxxers have been stoking the fire online, with some alleging that getting the virus and surviving is a better option than a government vaccine. This has a knock-on effect on casual readers, with quiet scepticism brewing ahead of approval.

vaccine PA Images

According to The Guardian, both ministers and NHS England have been assembling a list of ‘very sensible’ faces in a bid to inspire higher take-up of the vaccine. The government has ordered 40 million doses of the BioNTech vaccine, enough for 20 million people. Millions of Oxford/AstraZeneca and US Moderna doses have also been ordered.

A source close to the plans told the outlet: ‘There will be a big national campaign [to drive take-up]. NHS England are looking for famous faces, people who are known and loved. It could be celebrities who are very sensible and have done sensible stuff during the pandemic.’

Footballer Marcus Rashford, who led the charge in forcing the government into two U-turns over free school meals, has been privately suggested as one of the vaccine’s public figures.

Marcus Rashford PA Images

In efforts to quell refusals of the vaccine – a survey of global attitudes towards vaccinations found that 14% of Brits may refuse it in March – doctors known for radio and TV appearances will reportedly be deployed, with hopes a familiar, knowledgeable figure will help convince the public.

In addition to working with religious leaders to work the vaccine through restrictions tied to their faith, there’s also plans to directly persuade NHS staff to take it. We should stress that vaccines have to go through a rigorous regulatory process to ensure it’ll be safe for the public, hence not being rolled out immediately.

Thea Stein, head of Leeds’ community healthcare NHS trust, said at a Health Service Journal event: ‘People who know about vaccines, know about side-effects, feel they don’t know enough about the potential side-effects of the vaccine… they feel anxious and uncertain.’

Pfizer makes vaccine possible for COVID 19 PA Images

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine specialising in infectious diseases at the University of East Anglia, told the publication: ‘Some form of campaign will be essential, even if it is only to advise people how to get vaccinated.’

He added: ‘But with the rise in recent years of vaccine scepticism and the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories about vaccines then some form of campaign will be needed to counter this.’

A government spokesperson said: ‘An effective vaccine will be the best way to protect the most vulnerable from coronavirus and the biggest breakthrough since the pandemic began, potentially saving thousands of lives. Vaccines will only be authorised for use if they have met the strict safety and effectiveness standards of the UK’s medicines regulator.’