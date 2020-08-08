Nurse Loses Leg After Ignoring Cramp For Eight Weeks To Work On Frontline

When COVID-19 kicked off, we worked flat out, we didn’t have time to worry about aches and pains. We were there every hour to help anyone who needed us [and] I got a real taste for that level of commitment.

That is what working in hospitals is like – you forget about your own pains because you’re busy helping other people, which I love to do, but everything comes at a cost.

I can’t look in the mirror now and I don’t want to because it’s too much to acknowledge that what I’m seeing in the mirror is the new me.