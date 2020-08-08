Nurse Loses Leg After Ignoring Cramp For Eight Weeks To Work On Frontline
A nurse has had to have her leg amputated after ignoring a persistent pain for two months in order to carry on working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sette Buenaventura, 26, was working 12-hour shifts at the Salford Royal Hospital in Greater Manchester and assumed the pain she was feeling was a result of her being on her feet all day while treating her patients.
The 26-year-old shrugged off the cramp-like pains because she ‘didn’t have time to worry about aches and pains’ when she had patients to treat, only getting it checked out when she started having difficulties walking.
After having an MRI scan, doctors told Sette she had a sarcoma in her right leg. Just two weeks later, the tumour had grown to the size of a golf ball and she was told the only way she could survive would be to have the leg amputated.
Sette said she ‘never expected’ something like this to happen to her, particularly because she works in healthcare, adding that she ‘tries [her] best’ to stay healthy and look after herself.
‘When they told me I had to have one of my legs removed, I got very upset,’ the nurse, from Eccles, said. ‘But because I had no time to think about it, I just got on with it, knowing that I didn’t have a choice.’
Sette continued:
When COVID-19 kicked off, we worked flat out, we didn’t have time to worry about aches and pains. We were there every hour to help anyone who needed us [and] I got a real taste for that level of commitment.
That is what working in hospitals is like – you forget about your own pains because you’re busy helping other people, which I love to do, but everything comes at a cost.
I can’t look in the mirror now and I don’t want to because it’s too much to acknowledge that what I’m seeing in the mirror is the new me.
The dedicated nurse has now been fitted with a prosthetic leg and hopes to return to work in November. Sette, who is now cancer-free, said she wants people to learn from her experience.
She is now urging anyone with any ‘lingering pain’ to go and get it checked out, adding: ‘If I had caught this sooner, I would probably be in a different position now.’
Our thoughts are with Sette as she sets out on her road to recovery.
