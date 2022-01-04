Nurse Wakes Up From 28-Day Covid Coma After Taking Viagra
A nurse woke up from a 28-day coma caused by coronavirus, after medics gave her Viagra as part of an experimental treatment.
On November 9, Monica Almeida was admitted to Lincoln County Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19 on October 31.
The 37-year-old mother-of-two was double vaccinated but suffered from asthma, however she took a turn for the worse and was placed into a medically-induced coma by doctors on November 16, having been moved into intensive care a week after she was first admitted.
On December 14, after being given the drug – more commonly used for erectile dysfunction – Almeida woke up, just 72 hours before doctors had been planning to switch off her ventilator.
Before going into the coma, Almeida agreed to take part in an experimental treatment regime involving Viagra, MailOnline reports.
Prior to taking the drug, Almeida lost her sense of taste and smell, was left struggling to breathe, and even coughed up blood. Fearing the worst, her parents flew back to England from Portugal to see her.
Almeida explained how the drug, which works by improving blood flow, helped ease her condition in only a week by relaxing her blood vessels, resulting in her airways opening up and her oxygen levels improving.
She told The Sun:
I had a little joke with the consultant after I came round because I knew him.
He told me it was the Viagra, I laughed and thought he was joking, but he said ‘no, really, you’ve had a large dose of Viagra.’
It was my little Christmas miracle.
As a result of the effects of the Viagra, Almeida was able to make it home in time for Christmas eve, with her husband and sons.
Almeida said it was ‘definitely the Viagra’ that saved her. ‘Within 48 hours it opened up my airwaves and my lungs started to respond,’ she explained.
‘If you think how the drug works, it expands your blood vessels. I have asthma and my air sacks needed a little help,’ she said.
Almeida has used her experience to urge those around her to get vaccinated.
She said:
There are people out there saying the vaccine has killed people. I’m not denying there are people who react and get poorly with the vaccine, but when we look at the amount of deaths we have in unvaccinated people there is a big message there to have your jab.
She reflected that people ‘especially in Lincolnshire’ have been ‘against having the vaccine’ and said it ‘does worry [her]’.
Almeida concluded: ‘I never expected at 37 years of age to get as ill as I did. I never thought this would happen to me and I want people to take it more seriously.’
