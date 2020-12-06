One In Three Brits ‘Unlikely’ To Take Coronavirus Vaccine, Poll Finds

One In Three Brits 'Unlikely' To Take Coronavirus Vaccine, Study Finds PA Images

A new poll has found that a third of Brits are reluctant to take the coronavirus vaccine when it is made available to them.

More than 35% said they’re unlikely to take the recently approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination, while 48% of people expressed concerns that it’s not safe.

A further 47% said they’re worried it wouldn’t be effective in protecting them from the virus and 55% raised concerns over side effects.

Vaccine PA Images

The statistics, which come from a poll conducted by Opinium, for The Observer, follow the news that the vaccine will be administered within care homes before the end of the year.

The results did, however, reveal that Brits are becoming more optimistic about when they will be offered the jab.

Around 60% of people said they believed the vaccine will be offered to ‘people like them’ before the end of April 2021, which is up from 49% two weeks earlier. Meanwhile, 52% said they believed they’d be given the vaccine by February 2021.

Pfizer makes vaccine possible for COVID 19 PA Images

Earlier this week it was announced that the UK had become the first country to license a vaccine against coronavirus.

From next week, residents living in care homes and care home staff will be given the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination.

It has been authorised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) for emergency use. The UK has purchased 40 million doses of the vaccine, which is believed to be 95% effective.