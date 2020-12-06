unilad
Advert

One In Three Brits ‘Unlikely’ To Take Coronavirus Vaccine, Poll Finds

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 06 Dec 2020 15:47
One In Three Brits 'Unlikely' To Take Coronavirus Vaccine, Study FindsOne In Three Brits 'Unlikely' To Take Coronavirus Vaccine, Study FindsPA Images

A new poll has found that a third of Brits are reluctant to take the coronavirus vaccine when it is made available to them.

More than 35% said they’re unlikely to take the recently approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination, while 48% of people expressed concerns that it’s not safe.

Advert

A further 47% said they’re worried it wouldn’t be effective in protecting them from the virus and 55% raised concerns over side effects.

VaccineVaccinePA Images

The statistics, which come from a poll conducted by Opinium, for The Observer, follow the news that the vaccine will be administered within care homes before the end of the year.

The results did, however, reveal that Brits are becoming more optimistic about when they will be offered the jab.

Advert

Around 60% of people said they believed the vaccine will be offered to ‘people like them’ before the end of April 2021, which is up from 49% two weeks earlier. Meanwhile, 52% said they believed they’d be given the vaccine by February 2021.

Pfizer makes vaccine possible for COVID 19Pfizer makes vaccine possible for COVID 19PA Images

Earlier this week it was announced that the UK had become the first country to license a vaccine against coronavirus.

From next week, residents living in care homes and care home staff will be given the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination.

Advert

It has been authorised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) for emergency use. The UK has purchased 40 million doses of the vaccine, which is believed to be 95% effective.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Oscar Isaac To Play Solid Snake In Sony’s Metal Gear Solid Movie
Film and TV

Oscar Isaac To Play Solid Snake In Sony’s Metal Gear Solid Movie

Yet Another Monolith Has Appeared Outside Of Joshua Tree National Park
News

Yet Another Monolith Has Appeared Outside Of Joshua Tree National Park

Man Forced To Sell PS5 After Wife Realises It’s Not Air Purifier
Gaming

Man Forced To Sell PS5 After Wife Realises It’s Not Air Purifier

Mysterious Monolith In California Has Been Destroyed By Men Shouting ‘Christ Is King’
Life

Mysterious Monolith In California Has Been Destroyed By Men Shouting ‘Christ Is King’

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Health, BioNTech, COVID-19, Now, Pfizer, vaccine

Credits

The Observer

  1. The Observer

    One in three ‘unlikely to take Covid vaccine’

 