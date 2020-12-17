unilad
Online Calculator Will Tell You When To Expect Your COVID-19 Vaccine

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 17 Dec 2020 14:53
An online calculator has been set up to offer people the chance to find out how long it might be until they’re offered the coronavirus vaccine.

It has been just under two weeks since residents in the UK began receiving their first doses of the recently approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on December 8.

The government has set out a list of those who should be prioritised for the vaccine, which is said to be 95% effective in protecting against COVID-19, starting with elderly people living in care homes, as well as staff working in the homes.

If you’re wondering just how long it will be before you’re offered the chance to receive jab, all you need to do is pop your age and a few other details in Omni’s virus calculator to be given a rough estimate as to when you could expect to be immunised.

The calculator will consider factors such as whether you work for the NHS, have any underlying health issues that prompted you to shield during lockdown and whether you’re pregnant.

As it stands, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only one to have been approved for emergency use here in the UK, however the government also has 340 million doses of vaccines ordered from various other companies, which are yet to be approved by British regulators.

While the vaccine process is said to be ‘going well’, it certainly hasn’t been going fast, with just 69,000 vaccinations carried out in the first week, despite a previous target of one million.

Check out the calculator here.

Emma Rosemurgey

Topics: Health, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Now, vaccine

Omni Vaccine Calculator

