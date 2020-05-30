Partygoer Who Went To Massive Memorial Day Ozarks Pool Party Tests Positive For Coronavirus
A partygoer who attended a jam-packed Memorial Day pool party at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri has tested positive for coronavirus.
The news comes from Camden County Health Department, after it revealed that a case had been confirmed at the pool party, which took place at Backwater Jacks bar, as well as a series of other bars and public places.
The timing of the illness suggests that the partygoer was most likely in the incubating stage of the illness during the party, which means they could have been infectious to those around them.
Writing on Facebook, the health department wrote:
Camden County Health Department has been notified of a Boone County resident who has tested positive for Covid-19 after being in the Lake area on May 23 & 24. The case arrived here on Saturday and developed illness on Sunday, so was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit.
Due to the need to inform mass numbers of unknown people, we are publicly releasing the following timeline, which was provided by the case. Investigation is in progress by Boone County Health Department, with Lake Area Health Departments assisting with local contacts.
There have been no cases reported in Camden County residents this week.
Ahead of the celebrations, on Monday, May 25, Backwater Jacks bar owner Gary Prewitt said he had decided to go ahead with the party, but confirmed guests would have their temperatures tested before entering the premises, adding that hand sanitiser was available for guests and social distancing rules would be adhered to.
‘No laws were broken,’ he said in a statement. ‘Social distancing is not a crime.’
However, photos have since emerged from the event showing crowds standing closely together, clearly not following social distancing guidelines, despite clear signs all around the venue telling people to stay at least six feet away from one another.
St Louis mayor Lyda Krewson has since requested that everyone who attended the party and failed to social distance to self-quarantine for two weeks.
‘If you were part of a group that didn’t socially distance or wear masks, please, for the health of your family, coworkers and friends, stay home for the next 14 days,’ she said.
‘This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,’ County Executive Sam Page added in a statement. ‘I encourage everyone to follow the Department of Public Health advisory to determine a safe path forward in the workplace.’
