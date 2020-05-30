Partygoer Who Went To Massive Memorial Day Ozarks Pool Party Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Camden County Health Department has been notified of a Boone County resident who has tested positive for Covid-19 after being in the Lake area on May 23 & 24. The case arrived here on Saturday and developed illness on Sunday, so was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit.

Due to the need to inform mass numbers of unknown people, we are publicly releasing the following timeline, which was provided by the case. Investigation is in progress by Boone County Health Department, with Lake Area Health Departments assisting with local contacts.

There have been no cases reported in Camden County residents this week.