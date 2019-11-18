People Want New iPhone 11 Advert Banned Because It Affects Them So Much

Apple/YouTube

It’s 7.00am and you’re wrapped up like a toasty cinnamon bun. Then, from the darkness, buzzing tremors turn to vibrating thunder, while a gentle twinkling evolves into a piercing tidal wave of aural torture: that wretched iPhone alarm.

Even topping Lloyd Christmas’ most annoying sound in the world, Apple’s recurring wake-up jingle the most torturous component of many’s daily routine – and its presence in the tech giant’s new iPhone 11 advert is inducing shudders around the world.

Jason O’Callaghan MSc BA HDIP, a psychologist specialising in the unconscious from The D4 Clinic, tells UNILAD it’s because we’ve been conditioned by Apple.

People have been lambasting the ad online, with one Twitter user writing: ‘See that fucking iPhone 11 advert with the iPhone alarm noise at the start it can fuck off gives me heart palpitations every time it comes on.’

Another wrote: ‘Wish that iPhone 11 advert would fuck off, every time that alarm goes off it gives me Vietnam-esque PTSD.’

I actually HATE the iPhone 11 advert where it starts with the iPhone alarm tone. Gives me a mini heart attack and ptsd every time 😫😫😫 — B✨ (@bethanyellennx) November 13, 2019

Post-traumatic stress disorder is an anxiety disorder caused by very stressful, frightening or distressing events. It’s usually a condition associated with war veterans, struggling to mentally come home after the unimaginable chaos of battle. Can an iPhone alarm really trigger the same condition?

It can certainly cause anxiety – another user wrote: ‘That iPhone 11 advert is pure anxiety with that alarm man. Hate that noise more than anything.’

Can’t stand that iPhone 11 advert. Why does it have to play the fucking horrible alarm tone? Makes my soul shiver. — Ben Wignall (@WiggyAFC) November 17, 2019

Jason O’Callaghan explained to UNILAD that iPhone owners have conditioned themselves with the alarm noise – and now that it’s entering our ‘relaxation time’, outwith the morning routine, it’s causing a negative reaction.

O’Callaghan added:

These people have been conditioned that it’s time to get up in the morning and rush to work with this sound. But now, they’re getting it in their relaxation time because they’re hearing it in an advert. It’s all about positive or negative reinforcement. If you get lots of likes on Facebook, that’s positive, if you speed down the road and get penalty points, that route will have negative reinforcement. People are being conditioned to that sound by Apple, and for a lot of people, obviously, they’re being woken out of sleep and being forced to rush out to work by that sound. Naturally, that’s an anxious time, and now that sound is entering their private, relaxation time.

That iPhone 11 advert that starts with the alarm sound blaring needs BANNED ASAP. That noise gives me such fear @Apple 😭 pic.twitter.com/f5T0xAMigL — #FPL Audit 📒 (@FPL_Audit) November 9, 2019

In an article for Psychology Today, Dr Nando Pelusi describes noise as a ‘stimulus… and when we have little control over the source, we often experience more stress and anxiety’.

It’s all about conditioning – more specifically stimulus-theory. ‘Conditioning is a form of learning in which either (1) a given stimulus (or signal) becomes increasingly effective in evoking a response (2) a response occurs with increasing regularity in a well-specified and stable environment’, as Britannica states.

That advert for the iPhone 11 pisses me off so much. I jump every time it comes on cos of the damn alarm. Who created that advert? I just wanna talk.. pic.twitter.com/BxIMEasaah — Latifah✨ (@TifahChristiana) November 16, 2019

Stimulus-response theory is ‘based on the assumption that human behaviour is learned’. In layman’s terms, the actual iPhone alarm, completely free from any sort of context, isn’t distressing at all – it’s reliant on our retention of a specific scenario, such as dreading getting out of bed in the morning.

Here’s an example: remember in The Office (US) when Jim uses a specific noise on his computer to train Dwight to want a treat. At first, Jim asks his colleague if he’d like a sweet after playing the sound, but inevitably, Dwight’s body is conditioned to crave a treat any time he hears it.

In A Clockwork Orange, through Ludovico conditioning, Alex is driven away from his lust for violence – as well as finding Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony absolutely repulsive, to the point he throws himself out a window upon hearing it due to the mental strain.

When we hear the alarm, unlike Dwight and his treats, we associate the sound with negative emotions: it’s an instant reminder of being woken up from peaceful slumber, and as such, it’s common for people to resent, if not detest, the noise.

That’s the price we pay for being slaves to the capitalist machine, I suppose.

