Pornhub Launches New Site Scrubhub With Nothing But Videos About Washing Hands Scrubhub

Right now, personal hygiene is of paramount importance. Go to Pornhub for your jollies, then Scrubhub to properly clean yourself up.

Advert

There are things we can all do to stay safe during these uncertain times; namely, staying at home and frequently washing your hands. Not just a drizzle under the tap then a wipe on your trousers – a thorough soak with warm, soapy water.

One would also hope that, with Pornhub Premium recently being made free, people are keeping their mitts nice and clean. To emphasise the gravity of the matter further, the adult entertainment behemoth has teamed up with Amazon Dating to launch Scrubhub – a safe-for-work parody site dedicated to passionate hand-washing.

Scrubhub Video Scrubhub

If you visit the site, you’ll find an almost-identical layout to Pornhub, except there is nothing but videos of people fervently scrubbing their hands. You can check out such titles as From the Boi Bar to the Bathroom… This Bear Likes It Filthy Clean and Hot Girl Goes Wild in Public – Dirty 2 Disinfected!.

Advert

In a statement, the site’s creators Ani Acopian and Suzy Shinn said: ‘We wanted to take something as mundane as washing your hands and make it entertaining in the only way we know how (by taking a joke way too far).’

Scrubhub Videos Scrubhub

Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub, added:

Over the past few weeks, the one thing that has been repeated by literally everyone – politicians, scientists, celebrities and athletes – has been the importance of washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water to protect against this virus. We thought this presented a unique opportunity for Pornhub to bring some joy to something that has become so mundane and repetitive.

It’s all in good fun, alongside raising awareness of excellent hygiene. However, Scrubhub is also accepting charitable donations towards Invisible Hands, a volunteer-based organisation helping to bring food and essentials to vulnerable communities in New York and New Jersey, as well as Frontline Foods, which partners with local Los Angeles restaurants to provide food to healthcare workers.

Acopian and Shinn added: ‘Scrubhub started as a fun idea that, thanks to Pornhub’s platform, we’ve turned into a destination for creativity and connection for the greater good. We’re proud to be partnering with our friends at Invisible Hands and Frontline Foods to make a difference and raise money for those affected.’

Pornhub’s efforts to flatten the curve are extensive: free premium subscriptions, 85% of video sales for performers affected by the virus, a $25,000 donation to the Sex Workers Outreach Project, as well as donating tens of thousands of surgical masks to emergency services in New York.

Advert

Pornhub is lending us a hand, the least we can do is wash ours.