Quarantined Italians Recording Messages To Warn Past Selves Of Reality Of Coronavirus Threat

Citizens in Italy are now warning their past selves to take coronavirus seriously after the pandemic ballooned in the country.

The current situation in the country is as follows: 27,980 confirmed cases, 2,158 deaths and 2,749 people have recovered. It’s a far cry from the first confirmed cases at the end of January this year, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte placing Italy on total lockdown.

As people remain inside their homes in government-enforced self-isolation, they are sharing videos of themselves with messages they wish they heard 10 days ago, before the situation worsened even further.

A Thing By, a Milan-based creative group, took the time to stitch together people’s videos into a moving montage, serving as a chilling reminder of how COVID-19 is affecting the world.

The video opens with the following quotes:

I’m speaking to you from the future. I know you’re busy but wait a second. I wanted to update on Italy’s latest: a huge mess is about to happen. I’m sure you’ve heard about coronavirus. And I’m also pretty sure you’re underestimating it. I even used to make fun of people wearing masks. Stop making fun of mum for making you buy masks and go buy them… idiot.

The video goes on, with others saying: ‘The worst case scenario? That is exactly what will happen. Yes, cause infections in Italy will continue to increase – proving that this wasn’t bullsh*t like you thought.’

Another person added: ‘Until 10 days ago, I used to go to meetings, I’d go to dinner with friends, to the gym, to the hairdresser. To usual boring things that never hurt anybody. But in 10 days, life won’t be like this anymore.’

Since being uploaded to YouTube, the group’s video has amassed nearly four million views. For Olmo Parenti, a filmmaker and member of A Thing By, it’s assuring to see people are taking the virus seriously.

Olmo told Insider:

We found ourselves being stuck at home and figured that we had to do something at a time like this, so we tried to come up with an idea that we could do from home. What we’re most excited about is that it seems like people are starting to take it seriously now that they saw the video, so it’s good to know we had an impact.

Italy’s lockdown has seen the closing of all non-essential businesses, with very limited travel permitted. ‘There won’t be just a red zone, there will be Italy,’ Conte said at an earlier press conference, with reference to the increasing measures in response to the virus.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, said Europe is now the ‘epicentre’ of the pandemic. As the UK reached 55 deaths, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to avoid all ‘non-essential’ contact with other people, such as in pubs, theatres and other large gatherings.