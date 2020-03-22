Rita Wilson Rapping Hip Hop Hooray From Quarantine Is The Update Everyone Was Waiting For

Ever since we found out Rita Wilson and husband Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19, fans around the world have been waiting patiently for updates on the couple’s condition.

So far, those updates have tended to come from Hanks: in the form of selfies, public service announcements, or horrifying images which prove just how much Vegemite the actor puts on his toast.

Now though, Wilson has gotten in on the action, posting an incredible video of her rapping Hip Hop Hooray by Naughty By Nature while in self-isolation.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson PA Images

For those wondering whether she did the full rap – all four minutes of it – I can confirm that yes, yes she did. And impressively, I don’t think she made a single mistake in that time. Or none that I could spot anyway.

Wilson started the video – posted to Instagram – by pretending to read sci-fi novel Ender’s Game by Orson Scott Card, when all of a sudden the 1992 hip hop hit started playing in the background.

The actor then proceeded to rap along with the hip hop trio, complete with a few head nods and hand gestures, before picking up her book again once the song has finished.

rita wilson rapping ritawilson/Instagram

Wilson captioned the video, ‘Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it,’ implying she’s had a lot of spare time to truly hone her rapping skills. But hey, at least she’s not spending her time eating a ridiculous amount of Vegemite, right?

Obviously, everybody loved her efforts, with many Hollywood A-listers getting in on the action and commenting on her post to praise her.

Jennifer Aniston commented: ‘Yessssssss R Greeky!’ while Kris Jenner exclaimed: ‘OMG Rita I Love you!!!! Please come home!!!!!!!’. Jools Holland described her performance as ‘brilliant’ while model Karlie Kloss applauded her and left a ‘crown’ emoji.

Karlie kloss comments on rita wilsons video rapping karliekloss/Instagram

Wilson and Hanks first informed fans they’d been diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month, with Hanks taking to social media to update their followers on the situation.

The couple revealed they had contracted COVID-19 while filming in Australia, with Hanks posting on Twitter to thank the ‘Helpers’ for the care he and Rita were receiving.

He later checked in with fans again, this time on Instagram, confirming they were in self-isolation with symptoms ‘much the same’. He wrote: ‘No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.’

The actor ended his post by urging his followers to ‘flatten the curve’, writing: ‘We are all in this together.’

Hopefully, both he and Rita will make a full and speedy recovery, but in the meantime we can all do our bit by following the actor’s advice and flattening the curve: by staying inside and putting the needs of others before our own.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by coronavirus and the families of those who have lost their lives.