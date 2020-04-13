Rusty Knife Removed From Man’s Head 26 Years After He Was Stabbed

Warning: Contains Graphic Images

A Chinese farmer has been given ‘a second chance at life’ after doctors removed a rusty blade from his head 26 years after he was stabbed.

Mr Duorijie was violently mugged back in the mid-1990s, left with a four-inch-long rusty knife stuck inside his head. Since that incident, he’d been unable to have it removed. However, in new breathtaking images, surgeons can be seen finally ridding him of his pain.

The First Affiliated Hospital of Shandong First Medical University in Jinan, also known as Shandong Qianfoshan Hospital, has described the gentleman’s case as a ‘miracle’.

Rusty Knife Removed From Man's Head 26 Years AsiaWire/SFMU 1st Hospital

The 76-year-old, from the rural county of Haiyan in China’s north-western Qinghai Province, underwent the long awaited procedures on April 2 and April 8. Chief neurosurgeon Dr Liu Guangcun said removing the blade was the ‘only way to resolve the pensioner’s suffering once and for all’.

The elderly goatherd’s situation came to the attention of medics who were touring the countryside back in March this year. When they discovered his shocking case, he was flown more than 3,000 kilometres (1,860 miles) for pro bono treatment.

Rusty Knife Removed From Man's Head 26 Years 2 AsiaWire/SFMU 1st Hospital

Unfortunately, Mr Duorijie had been suffering due to the limitations of the facilities around him – removing it without the proper means could have endangered him further. Back in 2012, he tried to seek medical attention again after developing a number of symptoms, including a chronic headache, loss of vision in his right eye and near-full paralysis in his left arm and leg.

Doctor Zhang Shuxiang, one of the medics who found the gentleman, explained:

When we found him while on a medical tour of Qinghai, we learned that experts had decided on more conservative treatment, prescribing only painkillers. But his symptoms began [to get] increasingly severe and unbearable. Due to the limitations of local hospitals, we decided to bring him to Shandong for the best possible treatment.

Following a number of CT scans and X-rays, medics found the blade was placed at the ‘base of the patient’s skull, lodged against his eye socket and pressing against his optic nerve’. From here, Shandong Qianfoshan Hospital’s chief ear, nose and mouth specialist Wang Qiron and deputy head Wang Baodong designed a sufficient two-part surgery.

Rusty Knife Removed From Man's Head 26 Years 3 AsiaWire/SFMU 1st Hospital

Doctor Zhang added:

During the two-hour surgery, surgeons removed the rusty 10-centimetre (4-inch) blade. On April 8, he underwent a second operation to clean his wound. He’s recovering well and can already walk around on his own. His head pains are gone, and he has regained full sight in his right eye. He can also open his mouth and no longer coughs.

Commenting on the ordeal, Mr Duorijie said: ‘I couldn’t laugh, yawn or even cough. The doctors have given me a second chance at life and ended my nightmare of more than 20 years.’

What a grisly yet extraordinary story – long may Mr Duorijie’s head be free of knives.