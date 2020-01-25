Screaming Woman 'Possessed' During New Healing Fad Has Everyone Confused Jackie Schimmel/Instagram

A video of actor Julianne Hough undergoing an ‘energy-cleansing exercise’ has left viewers completely baffled, with many thinking she was actually possessed by some sort of demon.

The former Dancing with the Stars champion, 31, appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22, where she was joined on stage by holistic health guru Dr. John Amaral.

Amaral is known for his energy-healing treatments, but Hough’s experience made people more confused than convinced as she started to shake under the doctor’s touch.

While lying face-down on a table, Hough screamed and started to writhe as Amaral traced his hand down her spine.

The health guru didn’t appear to do anything particularly groundbreaking in terms of healing Hough’s body, but the actor’s reaction continued for a good few moments following her initial outburst, with the 31-year-old twisting her body in strange, uncomfortable-looking positions.

Woman has strange Exorcist-like experience during healing fad Jackie Schimmel/Instagram

In an effort to explain the bizarre scene, Amaral said:

Expression of emotion may happen… when energy that was stored and wound up in the muscles begins to dissipate. We’ve made it easier for that energy to be liberated.

Take a look at Hough’s reaction here:

Jackie Schimmel Haas, host of podcast The Bitch Bible, shared a video of the strange experience on Instagram and joked she was going to tell her children it was a scene from The Exorcist.

A number of viewers also commented on the display, with one questioning whether Hough was actually expelling a demon ‘out of her butthole’.

Viewers commenting on video of woman being 'exorcised' Jackie Schimmel/Instagram

Us Weekly reports Hough spoke before the demonstration about how she perceives the connection between her energy and her body, saying:

I feel so much more liberated on the inside that I can speak my truth clearly, stand in my power and not feel overtaken by emotion, my mind, and I feel free inside myself to just be. Our body is our vessel to hold our energy, and that is the most prominent thing that we can take care of.

A later video showed Hough on stage ‘taking’ and ‘throwing’ away the negative energy while stomping her feet and thrusting her hips. Though it was less disturbing than the ‘Exorcist’ video, viewers were still pretty baffled.

After the event, the actor took to Instagram to say she’d had the ‘best time’ sharing her journey and ‘discussing the power of movement’, so at least we know Hough had fun, even if a demon really did escape her body.

I’m not sure many people will be keen on trying Amaral’s techniques after seeing Hough’s display, but it certainly got people talking!

