Surgeon Fined Thousands After Amputating Wrong Leg Of Patient

A surgeon from Austria has been fined €2,700 (£2,296) after amputating the wrong leg during an operation.

The 43-year-old surgeon, who was working in the town of Freistadt, is understood to have marked the wrong leg of their 82-year-old patient ahead of the amputation, only realising their mistake two days after the surgery was completed.

The surgeon has said her actions were down to ‘human error’, and further stated that there had been a flaw within the operating theatre’s chain of control that went beyond the mistakes of just one individual.

When asked before the court why the right leg had been marked and not the left, she replied, ‘I just don’t know,’ as per local news agency Kurier.

The judge found the surgeon guilty of gross negligence, with half of her €2,700 ($3,060) fine suspended, as per a spokesperson for the tribunal in the northern city of Linz on Wednesday, December 1.

As reported by The Guardian, the surgeon has since been relocated to another clinic and may now appeal against the judge’s ruling.

The widow of the patient, who sadly passed away before the case could be brought before a court, was awarded €5,000 worth of damages plus interest.

In a statement obtained by The Guardian from the management of the institution involved in the incident, the causes and circumstances of this medical error have been analysed in detail, while internal procedures have reportedly been discussed with the team who have been provided with training.

As reported by The Independent, this isn’t the first time this year that an error has occurred during amputation surgery in Austria.

Back in March, the St Lucia’s OKEU hospital, another Austrian hospital, confirmed that it was looking into similar reports of a mistaken leg amputation.