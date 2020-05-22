Texas Cheerleader Accidentally Films Moment Venomous Copperhead Snake Bites Her ViralHog

When a cheerleader set up a video camera in her backyard to film herself practising backflips, she had no idea she’d actually capture herself being bitten by a venomous snake.

Paris Montgomery, from Texas, was attempting to film herself working on her backflipping technique. But, before she even got to trying, she felt a painful sting in her foot.

In the video, you can see Paris jump in pain moments after taking her shoe off before rocking back and forth clearly in a lot of pain, unsure as to what had just happened.

Check it out here:

What Paris didn’t know, until she looked back at the recording, was that she had actually filmed herself being bitten by a snake.

Speaking to ABC13, she recalled:

Something just started hurting… I didn’t think it was a snake. I thought it was a stick at first. And then I was thinking maybe a spider bite.

The cheerleader said her foot immediately started to swell, so she managed to struggle over to her mother, Tracy, who also had no idea what had caused the injury.

Tracy said:

I did not have snake on my mind, so I was thinking maybe a bee stung her. So, I put some baking soda on it. Well then, it started swelling up and turning purple and we rushed her to the hospital.

On arrival, medical staff were also perplexed by the bite, which just looked initially like a small cut. Then Paris remembered she had filmed the whole thing.

After zooming in on the footage, they were clearly able to see a venomous copperhead snake biting Paris’s foot.

Medical staff quickly administered antivenom, keeping Paris in hospital for two nights to ensure the poison hadn’t spread.

Although Paris was given the green light to head home to recover, a week later she is still unable to walk properly.

Generally, copperhead snakes try their best to avoid humans, however they often freeze instead of escaping, which can lead to them being stepped on accidentally.

Fortunately, they carry weaker venom than most vipers, however anyone who gets bitten by one of these creatures can suffer from extreme pain, tingling, throbbing, swelling, and severe nausea.

Here’s to wishing Paris a speedy recovery.