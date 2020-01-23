Three Babies Died In Woman’s Womb As She Carried Them To Term To Save Their Sister

Babies scan MDWfeatures / Tori Keller

A young mum from Alabama was delighted when she discovered she was expecting quadruplets. But her joy soon turned to sorrow after receiving some devastating news at her 15 week scan,.

Tori Keller, 19, was informed that three of the unborn babies – B, C, and D – had been sharing a placenta which hadn’t been strong enough to support them all. One of the babies, baby D, no longer had a heartbeat.

Tori and her partner, Tyler Hallman, were informed she would have to continue carrying all four of the baby girls to term, even though one had already died inside her womb. Their fourth baby, A, was in a sac on her own.

Speaking about receiving the harrowing news, Tori said

I had to carry on. I knew that I couldn’t give up for my other babies. I didn’t know how to feel about carrying her with no heartbeat, but I didn’t have a choice.

Just two days after their 18-week appointment, Tori stopped feeling any movement and suffered pain in her sides. After contacting their doctor, the couple were told not to worry and that Tori’s pains were just her uterus expanding.

However, at their 19-week appointment, Tori and Tyler were to receive yet more sad news: babies B and C no longer had heartbeats, and there was now only one living baby left inside her womb. They were advised Tori would still be able to go full term, with medics able to deliver all four babies.

Following this upsetting news, Tori – who remained determined to save her living baby – was monitored closely with ultrasounds and cervix checks as well as blood and fluid samples.

At 21-weeks Tori was brought into hospital for closer monitoring as her cervix had weakened, and at 23-weeks had to have an emergency cesarean after going into labour.

Tori said:

The labour was barely noticeable at first, some minor back pain but as it got more intense, and coming and going, I was terrified. Especially when the nurse confirmed I was having contractions. Then when my water broke, I knew there was no going back. I was so scared that I was going to lose my baby.

Tori’s daughter Athena was born January 2, 2017, weighing in at a tiny 1lb 5oz. At just 12in long, Athena’s newborn eyes were fused shut and her ears had not yet had chance to fully develop.

Athena’s birth also came with great sadness, with Tori having to give birth to her three other dauhghters, who had already died.

Speaking about her difficult recovery process, Tori said:

Recovery from labour was nothing like I had ever experienced before. I was cut differently than ‘normal’. I was cut horizontally on the outside, but on the inside, I was cut vertically.

Following her premature birth, little Athena was so very delicate that her parents had to wait two and a half weeks before they could hold her. She also spent the first 127 days of her life in hospital before she could be brought home.

According to Tori:

Seeing Athena for the first time was unreal. Of course, I never wanted to see her like that, but it truly is an amazing thing to see a baby that small. I was scared, and sad that she had to be hooked up to tubes and wires, rather than in my belly, but I was filled with so much love for her. Holding her for the first time, it was the best feeling ever. It felt so natural and perfect. We connected. There’s no other way to describe it but perfect.

She added:

I bawled like a baby when we had to leave the hospital. I was nervous and anxious, but it was time,” she said. I was going to miss the nurses and the doctors, but it was a relief to be able to bring her home and not have nurses watching your every move.

Tori was so greatly inspired by the staff at the hospital that she now has plans to train as a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse herself, working to help other fragile newborns like Athena.

Despite some developmental delays, Athena – now a chatty, active toddler – is said to be thriving, and is now a big sister to one-year-old Zachariah.

Tori said:

She is amazing, now. She walks, talks, runs, jumps, screams, and just everything a normal toddler does, even the tantrums. She is behind on her speech, but we are working on it. A year ago, she could say maybe three to five words. Now she does nothing but talk, even if you can’t understand her.

Tori and Tyler are open with their two children about their sisters, and speak with them to keep their memory alive.

Tori said:

We already talk to them about their sisters. They have seen pictures of them as well. She knows that they are angels now, and they watch over us every day. I know she doesn’t quite understand yet, but we do talk about them a good bit.

