TikTokers Warned Against Making DIY Dentures After New Dental Trend Emerges

Using something like microbeads is not hygienic. It will result in food, bacteria, and plaque getting caught around it and around the teeth nearby.

This can result in inflammation of the gums and bone in this area which can lead to permanent recession and bone loss leaving the area very difficult to ever restore in a way that looks aesthetically pleasing.

There are different ways to replace a missing tooth and some that are more affordable than others.

It’s very important that you don’t engage with at-home treatments that will long term end up costing more financially and also result in sometimes irreversible damage.