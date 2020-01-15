Toddler’s Heart Stops Beating Every Time She Gets Upset Due To Rare Condition

It’s the scariest thing. My kid is in my arms lifeless and I can’t help her.

When the episodes first started I would go into full panic mode and ball my eyes out.

I’ve always considered myself a calm person but I’d be the crazy person calling 911 and they would have to ask me to calm down because they couldn’t understand me.

Before an episode, Bethany gets this panicked look on her face then she just quits breathing.

Her whole body goes stiff and she turns blue and sometimes she starts jerking.

There have been times me and Paul haven’t been in the room and our other kids come out screaming ‘Bethany’s dead, she’s dead’ because she’s having an episode and they don’t understand. It’s so scary.