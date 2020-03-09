Utah Woman Who ‘Frequently Appeared Drunk’ Discovers Her Food Was Turning To Alcohol

The medication that she takes for her auto-brewery syndrome helps Alyssa to eat normal foods without them giving her the ‘drunk’ aftermath. She has been tested since taking them and her ethanol levels are going down, so it looks promising.

Doctors believe that she got the syndrome initially due to an antibiotic that she took which would have triggered it. She also suffers with poly glandular autoimmune disorder type one, so we have had trouble with her anti-fungal medication interfering with some of the other tablets she is on.

Luckily Alyssa is a very tough girl and doesn’t let her syndrome get to her too much. We don’t know if there will ever be a cure to her condition, but we’re willing to try anything that could help her.