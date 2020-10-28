White House Claims Trump Has Ended COVID-19 As US Cases Hit All-Time High PA Images

President Donald Trump’s science office has stated they’ve ended the coronavirus pandemic, despite case numbers being the highest they’ve ever been.

As well as a list of achievements they’ve published ahead of Trump’s attempt to win re-election, a press release from the Office of Science and Technology suggests that the current administration has simply ended the pandemic, even though almost 500,000 people in American were tested positive for the virus in the past seven days.

Advert

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy made the claim in an effort to aggregate all of the Trump administration’s successes since taking office in January of 2017.

Trump Tells Crowded Florida Rally He'll Give Them All 'Big Fat Kiss' PA Images

News reporters were sent emails headlined ‘ENDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC’, CNN reports, which could well have been designed to troll the mainstream media and generate another distracting talking point. It makes the claim that the administration has taken decisive action to stop the spread of the virus, even though stats suggesting the opposite.

The press release states, as per Politico:

Advert

ENDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC: From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Administration has taken decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease.

Over recent weeks, Trump has decided to go ahead with his campaign rallies that gather thousands of supporters together, without masks or social-distancing awareness, to an outdoor venue. There’s also been a severe outbreak of the virus within the WH, whereby both he and First Lady Melania tested positive.

Trump Tells Americans 'Don't Be Afraid' Of Coronavirus After Removing Mask At White House PA

In direct contradiction to the White House’s claim, the facts show infection rates are at an all-time high. Sunday, October 25, recorded the highest ever number of infections from a seven-day average, hitting 68,767 – the previous was 67,293 on 22 July, according to CNN.

Advert

Over 83,000 new cases were recorded last Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24, alone, seeing the weekly infection rate soar by 23% over the past week.

So far in the United States, as of 28 October, there has been over 8.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases, with 226,691 deaths as a result, with some 3.4 million recorded recoveries.