Woman Experiencing Burning Pains Turns Out To Have Medieval 'Holy Fire' Disease The New England Journal of Medicine.

A young woman who complained of a burning sensation in her legs has been diagnosed with a medieval disease known as ‘holy fire’ or ‘St Anthony’s Fire’.

The 24-year-old told doctors how she felt a severe burning sensation that stretched from the end of her toes to the middle of her thighs, which also caused her to have difficulty walking.

By the time she reached hospital, two days after first experiencing the symptoms, she was struggling to walk and her feet had become discoloured.

On closer inspection, doctors discovered her legs were cold to touch and they struggled to feel a pulse in the popliteal and dorsalis pedis arteries, which supply blood to the lower legs and feet.

The young woman was given a blood thinner after a CT scan revealed her arteries had narrowed. Fortunately, her symptoms began to ease and as her legs became warmer again, the blood flow began to increase, but she had to have one of her toes amputated as a result of gangrene.

Most people will be unfamiliar with the woman’s condition, as it was actually far more common back in medieval times than it is today. She was diagnosed with ergotism, which is caused by digesting too much ergot, which is a fungal disease of rye and other cereals.

It causes gangrene through constricted blood flow, peeling of the skin, seizures, convulsive symptoms and even mania and psychosis.

Ergotism, which used to be called Claviceps purpurea, has been known as many different terms over the years, from ‘cockspur’ to ‘St Anthony’s Fire’.

The first known outbreak of ergotism dates to 857AD when ‘a great plague of swollen blisters consumed the people by a loathsome rot, so that their limbs were loosened and fell off before death.’

The young woman had been taking a drug for migraines in the days leading up to her symptoms, which combined with a treatment for HIV is believed to have increased serum levels of ergotamine in her body, according to The New England Journal of Medicine.