Woman Scared Of Vaccine Begs People To Get Jab In Harrowing Final Post Before Death

@atasteofalex/Instagram

In a heartbreaking post before dying of COVID-19, a woman who had been scared of getting vaccinated begged people to get the jab.

Alexandra Blankenbiller took to her TikTok account from her hospital bed to urge her followers to get vaccinated.

The 31-year-old actor and writer explained she wasn’t ‘anti-vax’, but had just been ‘scared’ to take the injection.

In the latest video, Blankenbiller, known as @atasteofalex on the platform, can be heard telling her followers she doesn’t ‘have a lot of energy for talking’ so has to make the announcement ‘quick’. ‘I did not get vaccinated. I’m not anti-vax. I was just trying to do my research’, she said.

She admitted to followers how she had been ‘scared’. ‘I wanted me and my family to all do it at the same time and as I’m sure you guys know, it’s hard to get everyone to agree on something if people feel differently,’ she explained.

Blankenbiller said , in hindsight, she thought her decision was a ‘mistake’ and that she ‘shouldn’t have waited’.

She implored followers that even if they were only ‘70% sure that you want the vaccine, go get it, don’t wait, go get it’. Blankenbiller said if followers went to get the vaccine, ‘hopefully’ they wouldn’t ‘end up in hospital’, like her.

@atasteofalex/TikTok

Blankenbiller went on to clarify that she is not saying the vaccine will prevent followers from getting coronavirus, but that it provides ‘a layer of protection so that hopefully it’s not as severe if you come into contact’.

She admitted that while she is not a doctor or medical professional, as ‘someone who is going through it’ there are a ‘couple of things’ she believes have helped her, and things doctors have ‘confirmed are good for you’.

‘You want to try to give your immune system as much of a boost as possible, okay, so if you haven’t already started taking vitamin D, zinc, vitamin C, then start taking those because that helps build your immune system,’ she said.

Blankenbiller also said ‘movement is key’. She advised followers that if they do ‘end up sick, if you start feeling a fever, you know, shortness of breath, if you can get up and move around, even just a few minutes, a few times a day, that’ll help’.

@atasteofalex/ TikTok

She also suggested people could ‘invest in an oxidation monitor’, which will help ‘tell what your SPO2 is, which is your oxygen levels’, saying a level between 95 and 100 is ‘normal’, ‘if it gets down to below 90s then it’s okay’, but ‘high 80s or lower’ she advises to ‘go to the ER’.

The post has since amassed more than 900,600 views and thousands of comments, with other users flooding to the TikTok video in support. One said: ‘Alexandra passed from this world into the next today. She is missed.’

Another wrote:

Ok so this just came on my fyp and I was on the vac fence for the same reasons. This convinced me. I’m so sorry this beautiful soul is gone but she’s making such a difference. I’ve not been sure the last few months because I never go anywhere but now I am.

A third commented: ‘Bless her heart. I’m praying for her family. Her family must be devastated.’

The video was posted on August 15, two days after Blankenbiller was admitted to hospital. According to WebMD, the TikToker passed away just nine days later.