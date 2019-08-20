Woman Told To Kill Herself By Bullies Drops 14 Stone After Becoming Pregnant

Media Drum World

After years of being teased for being obese – with bullies saying girls her size should kill themselves – a woman has made an extraordinary transformation, losing 14 stone.

Kara Beck, 25, from Kansas City, US, used to weigh over 26 stone (165kg). Although she ate plenty of fruit and vegetables, Beck’s diet equated to around 3,500 calories a day – with chipotle burrito bowls, big bags of crisps and whole tubs of ice cream regularly on her binging menu.

Kara grew up in a small town in Wyoming, and attributes the large weight gain to being hereditary, as both sides of her family had struggled with obesity and diabetes. This, plus only exercising twice a week for 20 minutes and low self-esteem, enabled a worrying, dangerous lifestyle.

She said:

I have been obese most of my life. When I was younger, I had poor mental health and self-worth. Family on both sides were obese and diabetic so I do have a genetic disposition to being larger. Because of my size I was teased at school. Even my friend would call me ‘Red Cow’ behind my back at school because I’m a red head. I also saw other big girls being bullied and seeing pictures of them with the words ‘do the world a favour and kill yourself’ really didn’t help me. I fell into depression as a teenager and started to self-harm.

In August 2016, Kara’s outlook changed after falling pregnant. At the time, doctors told her the pregnancy would be much riskier due to her weight, which made her realise she’d need to make a change.

Kara added:

When I became pregnant I felt so excited as I’d always wanted to be a mother, but when I went to the doctors weighing 26st 4lb I was forced to see and understand just how much my weight was affecting not just my health but also my baby. I risked hypertension, diabetes and pre-eclampsia. I knew I had to make a change for us both and this was the key turning point for me.

Her pregnancy went smoothly, and she had a lovely baby boy. It was in January 2018 that Kara took a major step – she had a gastric bypass procedure, allowing her to ‘finally lose weight through calorie deficit, proper nutrition and exercise’.

With a regimented routine for a year and a half, Kara dropped from a size 32 dress to a size 10.

She explained:

For breakfast now I’ll have pre made egg and vegetable casserole and a coffee, lunch will be a protein bar, cheese, nuts and veggies, then for dinner always a source of protein and vegetables and I’ll try to add a complex carb like whole grain rice and oats. I’ve brought my daily calories down from 3,500 a day to about 1,500 a day which is normal. I now workout six times a week for about 40 minutes each time. I rotate between running, stair climbing and weight training to keep things interesting.

The only kicker is the excess skin. Epic weight loss can leave stretched skin hanging off the body, which Kara says isn’t only painful, but makes it hard to accept the progress she’s made.

Beck said:

Excess skin affects my ability to truly see and accept how much weight I’ve actually lost. It can be a bit of a pain because it gets caught when I turn in my bed at night and it makes me feel self-conscious in other ways between the sheets if you know what I mean It does sometimes make it hard for me to look past the obesity and it’s harder to remain active because it bounces around and hurts my back and abdomen. I do try to use compression clothing to keep things in place, but it only helps a little bit.

Check out a video of Beck outlining her problems with excess skin below:

Kara has documented her weight loss journey on her Instagram page, using it as a means to inspire others. She admits it’s easy to lose the habit of an exercise regime when you’re starting out, but adds a key part of the transformation is learning to ‘evaluate yourself’.

Kara’s advice is:

First and foremost evaluate yourself. Start reflecting on parts of your life you might not have before, so track your food intake, track your activity output and track your moods etc. Try to find patterns or trigger spots that lead to binging or not exercising. Try to address these first and then start tracking your calories. Next create a deficit so you’re eating less food than you need to maintain your weight. Then start to increase your exercise. It’s important to really know yourself and where your weak spots are. Address these as early as possible and you will soon find success.

If you’ve been affected by bullying, and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Bullying UK (part of Family Lives) on 0808 800 2222. The helpline service is open 9am – 9pm, Monday to Friday and 10am – 3pm Saturday and Sunday.