Woman With Four-Inch Face Scar Urges People Not To Use Sunbeds

Woman left with four-inch scar after using sunbeds three times a week Caters

A woman who developed skin cancer after using sunbeds three times a week has urged others not to make the same mistake.

Carrie Searcy, 38, used sunbeds religiously between the ages of 16-25 in a desperate effort to maintain a ‘model tan’.

The mum-of-one would never wear suncream as she was determined to ‘do whatever it took’ to look like the models she’d seen in magazines and on TV, but became concerned about her actions after noticing a ‘waxy’ white spot on her forehead a couple of years ago.

Mum with waxy white spot which turned out to be skin cancer Caters

Carrie attempted at-home treatments to get rid of the blemish but when nothing proved successful she went to visit a dermatologist, who conducted a biopsy on the spot.

Results revealed Carrie had basal cell carcinoma; a type of skin cancer which required surgery. Six weeks later, she underwent a six-hour operation which removed a 10p-sized chunk of skin from her forehead and left her with a four-inch scar.

Recalling her ordeal, the mum said:

The spot was about the size of my fingertip so I honestly thought the surgery would be fine, but the nurse told me that cancer is like an iceberg – it’s always bigger under the surface. When I saw the stitches I was terrified – I cried and cried because I realised just how big the scar was and, in turn, how much cancer there must have been.

Mum left with huge wound after having skin cancer removed Caters

The surgery and the resulting scar caused Carrie’s self-confidence to dip and taught her risking her health for the sake of a tan wasn’t worth it.

She is now sharing her experience in an effort to warn others off using sunbeds.

The mother went on to encourage the use of safer alternatives, like spray-tans or tanning creams, to achieve the look.

She continued:

There are two layers of stitches in my wound and the top ones come out next week, while the ones underneath will dissolve. This whole experience has shown me that tanning isn’t worth it – there are safer alternatives to achieve the tanned look and sunbeds or sun exposure are not necessary.

Mum left with four-inch scar after having skin cancer removed Caters

Sunbeds work by giving out ultraviolet (UV) rays, with many giving out greater doses than the midday tropical sun. As well as making users tanned, they can cause the skin to age prematurely, making it look coarse, leathery and wrinkled.

According to the Irish Cancer Society, even one sunbed session can increase the risk of developing squamous cell skin cancer by 67%, and basal cell skin cancer by 29%.

Squamous cell carcinoma develops in the squamous cells which make up the middle and outer layers of the skin, while basal cell carcinoma begins in the basal cells, a type of cell within the skin that produces new skin cells.

Mum who was left with four-inch wound after having skin cancer removed Caters

The risks of sunbeds are even more serious for young people, the NHS explains those frequently exposed to UV rays before the age of 25 are at greater risk of developing skin cancer later in life.

The symptoms of skin damage are not always immediate, as evident in Carrie’s case. They can take up to 20 years to appear, and the NHS advises seeing a GP if you have any skin abnormality, such as a lump, ulcer, lesion or skin discolouration, that has not healed after four weeks.