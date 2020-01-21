Woman’s Face Is Being Slowly Eaten Away By Mystery Disease
She’s travelled all over Kazakhstan, going to countless hospitals and clinics, talking to lots of specialists, but nobody can establish why this woman’s face is being slowly eaten away.
Tatyana Chausova, 36, from the city of Aktobe in Kazakhstan, has been fighting the ‘mystery illness’ for over three years, and doctors can’t seem to give a proper diagnosis.
Her mother Valentina Ryabchikova, who is reportedly helping her daughter fight the disease, explained they’ve ventured all across the country looking for a specialist to help her. Due to the fact it’s not been diagnosed, the mother-of-three doesn’t know what medicine to take.
Tatyana’s mother explained that it started in 2016, when her daughter started having severe headaches. Two years later, doctors said it was because of her ear, so she later underwent an operation. However, her hearing worsened and the headaches didn’t stop.
Valentina added:
We later took 10 tests on possible tumours but all of them were negative. Later, in 2018, the complete destruction of bone tissue in her face began. The doctors then discovered that her nasal septum had disappeared. The bone in the face from the left side to the left ear began to rot as well as the palate.
Despite not being diagnosed with a tumour, AIDS or HIV, doctors then reportedly prescribed her radiation therapy and anti-cancer drugs.
Unfortunately, Tatyana is said to be feeling worse each day. They believe the cause to be something else, but that’s the problem: ‘What is it?’
Tatyana is the mother of three children, one student who also works and two younger children aged 13 and eight who are at school. Her husband reportedly does not have a stable job and the family are struggling to pay for her treatment.
Tatyana’s mother added:
Tatyana is now having strong headaches again, she can’t talk so we always need to go with her, whether to hospitals or anywhere else. Together with her husband we took out a lot of credit in banks and my pension together with the money he makes are used to pay for the credit and the debts.
We can no longer keep seeing Tatyana suffering and would be very happy if someone could help us find a specialist who could give us the right diagnosis and help us treat her.
Her mother is urging for someone out there to help them find the right specialist in order to decipher what’s behind the horrific disease.
