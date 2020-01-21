Woman’s Face Is Being Slowly Eaten Away By Mystery Disease

Tatyana is now having strong headaches again, she can’t talk so we always need to go with her, whether to hospitals or anywhere else. Together with her husband we took out a lot of credit in banks and my pension together with the money he makes are used to pay for the credit and the debts.

We can no longer keep seeing Tatyana suffering and would be very happy if someone could help us find a specialist who could give us the right diagnosis and help us treat her.