Woman's Top Lip Swells To The Size Of A Sausage After Bee Sting AsiaWire

A viral video shows the moment a woman is stung by a bee while on holiday, before her lip balloons up to the size of a ‘sausage’.

Advert

The clip, which has since been viewed more than 10 million times, shows the holidaymaker stealing a piece of honeycomb.

The 29-year-old woman, who remains unnamed, caught the entire ordeal on video during a trip to the countryside of Xiapu County, which is in the city of Ningde in eastern China’s Fujian Province.

Check it out here:

Advert

In the clip, the holidaymaker can be seen filming a selfie video as she bites on a piece of wild honeycomb, saying: ‘This is delicious!’

It turns out that she had cut the piece of honeycomb from the hive while harvesting honey, she explained after the video went viral.

However, moments after chomping on the piece of honeycomb, a honeybee can be seen landing just underneath her nose and stinging her. A second clip shows the bee struggling to free itself as the barbed sting lodges itself into the woman’s skin. Ouch.

Woman's Top Lip Swells To The Size Of A Sausage After Bee Sting AsiaWire

Once the insect finally manages to free itself, it leaves its stinger behind and the woman begins to cry in pain, as her lip rapidly increases in size.

Unsurprisingly, the woman was forced to seek medical attention after her top lip resembled a ‘sausage’ – or some filler gone badly wrong – for several hours following the sting.

The woman has since said the sting ‘hurt like hell’, adding that whenever she tried to drink water, it would simply leak from her mouth.

Woman's Top Lip Swells To The Size Of A Sausage After Bee Sting AsiaWIre

Advert

Although it will have been a scary experience, fortunately the woman’s reaction to the bee sting was not thought to have been life-threatening.

She later admitted:

No bite of honey comes free. I’m terrified because my lip won’t stop swelling. That was a mistake!

While it’s unknown what kind of medical care the woman received, serious reactions to bee stings, such as extreme swelling, can potentially mean anaphylaxis, which is why medical attention must be sought if symptoms persist.

Woman's Top Lip Swells To The Size Of A Sausage After Bee Sting AsiaWire

Anyone who believes they may have been stung by a bee should look out for hives, pale skin, severe itching, swelling of the tongue and throat, difficulty breathing, rapid pulse, nausea and vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness, and even loss of consciousness. Anyone who experiences any of these symptoms should contact a doctor.

There’s a lesson to be learned here: don’t take the honeycomb directly from the bees. Let’s leave that to the professionals.