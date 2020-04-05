YouTuber Mr Beast Donates More Than $1,000,000 Worth Of Essentials To Food Banks

YouTuber Donates More Than $1million Worth Of Essentials To Food Banks Mr Beast/YouTube

A generous YouTuber has donated more than $1,000,000 worth of food to food banks that have been affected by the global pandemic.

As members of the public continue to panic buy and stockpile food and household items, food banks are finding that they’re receiving fewer donations, meaning those in need are at risk of missing out on the vital services.

So, acts of kindness like this one from YouTuber Mr Beast are more important than ever.

Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, filmed a 12-minute YouTube video in which he filled six Smithfield trucks with palettes of food to donate to food banks in the North Carolina area.

In the film, which was posted to his channel on March 27, Donaldson and his friends can be seen unloading the palettes, which are filled to the brim with meat such as bacon and hotdogs, as they fill the freezers of one food bank from one of the six huge trucks he’d hired to fill with food.

At the beginning of the video, Mr Beast can be heard saying:

Due to recent events, lots of people have started to hoard food, and when you hoard food, you donate less.

Check out the video here:

As the pandemic continues, foodbanks are finding it increasingly difficult to gather enough supplies to keep up with the demand of those in need.

As one member of staff at the Food Bank of the Albemarle told Mr Beast:

Two weeks ago, meat was very scarce. It was hard to find.

After having delivered all six trucks’ worth of food to various different food banks in need, Mr Beast can be seen chatting with the Smithfield programme manager Jonathan, as he urges viewers to donate to Feeding America’s response fund.

Smithfield has pledged to donate a serving of protein to foodbanks, in exchange for every $1 that is donated to the fund.

Mr Beast has an impressive 33 million strong following, so if he can successfully raise a total of $1 million for the fund, Smithfield has committed to doubling its donating, meaning they would donate two servings for every $1 contributed. That’s a hell of a lot of food, which could save a hell of a lot of starving people, for a donation of a mere $1.

Nice work, Mr Beast.