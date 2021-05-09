unilad
Advert

101-Year-Old Celebrates 80th Anniversary With 103-Year-Old Husband

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 09 May 2021 15:50
101-Year-Old Celebrates 80th Anniversary With 103-Year-Old HusbandKCAU-TV Sioux City/YouTube

An elderly couple have celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary, and if that’s not couple goals, I don’t know what is.

Uvie, 101, and Leroy Evatt, 103, celebrated the huge milestone this week and have given their tips on how to have a long and happy life and marriage.

Advert

The pair share a daughter, a granddaughter and great-grandchildren, and Uvie says there’s ‘no one in the world like them’.

Speaking to KCAU-TV, Uvie and Leroy credit exercising and eating right to living past 100, and named communication as ‘key’ to a happy marriage, as well as teamwork.

See their heart-warming interview here:

Loading…

Advert

As to who wears the trousers in the marriage, Leroy joked, ‘I’m the head of the house, [Uvie’s] the neck – she controls the head.’

Uvie and Leroy grew up together in Vilonia, Arkansas, and their relationship dates back so long that they can’t even remember when it started.

When asked how long they’ve been together, including before marriage, Uvie told the local news station, ‘Oh I don’t know, I wouldn’t even guess, I forgot, I don’t know, forever!’

KCAU TVKCAU TV
Advert

One of the couple’s great-grandchildren, Molly, aged 6, was asked why she loves her great-grandparents so much – whom she calls Wavie and Dado.

Molly replied, ‘I love Wavie and Dado because they are really really sweet to us.’

While Uvie and Leroy’s marriage has been a long one, the pair are yet to break the Guinness World Record for longest marriage, which currently stands at 86 years.

As per the Guinness World Book of Records, Herbert and Zelmyra Fisher currently hold the title after marrying in 1924. By the time of Herbert’s death in 2011, the pair had been married for the longest time ever recorded of 86 years and 290 days.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Elon Musk Praised For Revealing He Has Asperger Syndrome On Saturday Night Live
Celebrity

Elon Musk Praised For Revealing He Has Asperger Syndrome On Saturday Night Live

Nuclear Reactions Have Started Again In The Chernobyl Reactor
News

Nuclear Reactions Have Started Again In The Chernobyl Reactor

Sixth Grade Girl Allegedly Shoots Three People After Pulling Gun Out Of Her Bag At School
News

Sixth Grade Girl Allegedly Shoots Three People After Pulling Gun Out Of Her Bag At School

Tawny Kitaen, ’80s Music Video Icon, Dies Aged 59
Film and TV

Tawny Kitaen, ’80s Music Video Icon, Dies Aged 59

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Life, Anniversary, Arkansas, Marriage

Credits

KCAU TV

  1. KCAU TV

    Arkansas Couple Celebrates 80th Wedding Anniversary

 