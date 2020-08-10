103-Year-Old Woman Gets First Tattoo To Cross It Off Her Bucket List Teresa Gomez Zavitz-Jones/Facebook

A Michigan grandmother recently turned 103 years young. To celebrate, she ticked an item off her bucket list: getting a tattoo.

Advert

Sitting indoors for months, whether it be shielding, illness or paranoia, is enough to give anyone a renewed sense of perspective. 2020 is flying by. Another year lost to the ether, another 12 months without accomplishing something you’ve dreamed of.

Dorothy Pollack spent her big day, on June 16, in a nursing home in Muskegon, Michigan. Over the past few months, that’s where she’d been spending all of her time due to the outbreak – the state has seen more than 96,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6,520 deaths.

One step closer. She's killing me with her giddiness. 😁 #GiddyGranny Posted by Teresa Gomez Zavitz-Jones on Friday, August 7, 2020

This has to be the Zenest fuck you eva 😂 Posted by Teresa Gomez Zavitz-Jones on Friday, August 7, 2020

Advert

Her granddaughter Teresa Zavitz-Jones told CNN:

COVID-19 had her in prison for months. The nurse in the home said she was horribly depressed and we needed to get her out. We couldn’t see her so we had no idea how she really was. She’s extremely hard of hearing so phone calls were not helpful.

Mercifully, it wasn’t too much longer until Dorothy was allowed to leave the nursing home. A few weeks later, she decided to get inked.

Explaining the thought-process behind her choice of tattoo, Dorothy said:

It was pretty exciting because years ago my grandson wanted me to get one and I wouldn’t do it. All of a sudden, I decided I would like to have one. And if I could, a frog. Because I like frogs.

Last Friday, August 7, Dorothy visited A.W.O.L. Custom Tattooing. According to the tattooist, she ‘took it like a champ’. Afterwards, she said she ‘absolutely loved’ her little frog tattoo on her forearm.

Two for two 😁 Thank you Ray for making Granny your Harley babe… she loved it. ❤ #GiddyGranny Posted by Teresa Gomez Zavitz-Jones on Friday, August 7, 2020

Advert

Ray Reasoner Jr., who tattooed Dorothy, said she’s the oldest person he’s ever worked on. He explained: ‘I didn’t even see her wince. Maybe she had half a wince once. She was just so excited. It was an amazing experience. If someone over a century old tells you to do something for them you just gotta do it.’

Dorothy’s fun is far from over though. Just after getting the tattoo, she went for a ride on a motorcycle – yet another item ticked off the bucket list.

As for her secret to a long, healthy life, Dorothy told WZZM: ‘I guess hard work. That’s all I ever knew what to do.’