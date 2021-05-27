unilad
Advert

11-Year-Old North Carolina Girl Awarded For Saving Little Brother From House Fire After Babysitter Leaves

by : Emily Brown on : 27 May 2021 17:36
11-Year-Old Girl Awarded For Saving Little Brother From House Fire After Babysitter LeavesWSOC-TV

An 11-year-old girl has been honoured with a heroism award after saving her little brother from a house fire and alerting authorities to the blaze. 

Tyshayla Wilson was at home in North Carolina in March with her five-year-old brother when she realised their kitchen had gone up in flames, after some oil caught fire in the oven.

Advert

The young girl had been taught about fire safety at school, and as their babysitter had stepped out to get dinner for them, Tyshayla took charge and called 911.

Her call was answered by dispatcher John Schuler, who helped keep Tyshayla calm and advised her on how to help firefighters open the window where she and her brother escaped.

On Wednesday, May 26, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey presented Tyshayla with her heroism award.

Advert

Commenting on the events, per WSOC-TV, Tyshayla said, ‘When I was a little girl, I always used to pretend I was a princess. But now that I’m older, I feel like I’m kind of a knight.’

Schuler was also awarded at the ceremony, and considering he’d helped save her and her brother’s lives, Tyshayla asked whether she could be the one to present it.

She commented, ‘He’s one of the most important people in my life now because he saved me and my brother.’

Advert

When firefighters arrived at the scene to rescue the children, Tyshayla insisted that they take her brother first because ‘he was more scared than [she] was’. Schuler noted that if firefighters had to go through the front of the house to find the two children, the outcome ‘probably wouldn’t have been the same.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Amazon Buys MGM Studios For $8.5 Billion
Film and TV

Amazon Buys MGM Studios For $8.5 Billion

Texas Approves Bill Allowing Residents To Carry Handguns Without A Licence
News

Texas Approves Bill Allowing Residents To Carry Handguns Without A Licence

Almost 30 People Shot Across New York City Just This Weekend
US News

Almost 30 People Shot Across New York City Just This Weekend

Kim Kardashian Sued By Staff At $60 Million Mansion For Allegedly Not Paying Wages
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Sued By Staff At $60 Million Mansion For Allegedly Not Paying Wages

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Life, Fire, hero, North Carolina, Now, rescue

Credits

WSOC-TV

  1. WSOC-TV

    ‘Feel like a knight’: 11-year-old honored for saving brother from apartment fire

 