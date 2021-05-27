11-Year-Old North Carolina Girl Awarded For Saving Little Brother From House Fire After Babysitter Leaves

WSOC-TV

An 11-year-old girl has been honoured with a heroism award after saving her little brother from a house fire and alerting authorities to the blaze.

Tyshayla Wilson was at home in North Carolina in March with her five-year-old brother when she realised their kitchen had gone up in flames, after some oil caught fire in the oven.

Advert 10

The young girl had been taught about fire safety at school, and as their babysitter had stepped out to get dinner for them, Tyshayla took charge and called 911.

Her call was answered by dispatcher John Schuler, who helped keep Tyshayla calm and advised her on how to help firefighters open the window where she and her brother escaped.

On Wednesday, May 26, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey presented Tyshayla with her heroism award.

Advert 10

Commenting on the events, per WSOC-TV, Tyshayla said, ‘When I was a little girl, I always used to pretend I was a princess. But now that I’m older, I feel like I’m kind of a knight.’

Schuler was also awarded at the ceremony, and considering he’d helped save her and her brother’s lives, Tyshayla asked whether she could be the one to present it.

She commented, ‘He’s one of the most important people in my life now because he saved me and my brother.’

Advert 10

When firefighters arrived at the scene to rescue the children, Tyshayla insisted that they take her brother first because ‘he was more scared than [she] was’. Schuler noted that if firefighters had to go through the front of the house to find the two children, the outcome ‘probably wouldn’t have been the same.’