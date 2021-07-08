11-Year-Old University Graduate Has Plans For Immortality

PA

An 11-year-old boy has expressed his plans to try and make humans immortal after he became the world’s second-youngest university graduate.

Laurent Simons, from Ostend, Belgium, secured a bachelor’s degree in physics at the University of Antwerp after spending just one year studying at the university, as opposed to the usual three.

The child prodigy graduated with 85%, a higher distinction than all of his fellow graduating students, and in doing so officially became the second-youngest graduate after Michael Kearney, who received a degree in anthropology from the University of South Alabama in 1994, when he was just 10 years old.

Laurent Simons/Instagram

Laurent’s achievement is impressive enough in itself, but it is made even more so by the fact that he could have graduated when he was younger if Eindhoven University had let him do so.

The young student attended the university in the Netherlands when he was nine years old and obtained credits he could later transfer to the University of Antwerp, but he dropped out when officials refused to let him graduate before his 10th birthday.

Laurent has admitted he’s not bothered by whether or not he’s a record-breaker, instead focusing his attention on the accumulation of knowledge.

PA Images

Speaking to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, per Newsweek, the 11-year-old said he didn’t ‘really care’ if he was the youngest, explaining his physics degree marked ‘the first puzzle piece in [his] goal of replacing body parts with mechanical parts.’

Explaining that ‘immortality’ is his ‘goal’, Laurent continued:

I want to be able to replace as many body parts as possible with mechanical parts. I’ve mapped out a path to get there. You can see it as a big puzzle. Quantum physics—the study of the smallest particles—is the first piece of the puzzle. Two things are important in such a study: acquiring knowledge and applying that knowledge. To achieve the second, I want to work with the best professors in the world, look inside their brains and find out how they think.

Laurent Simons/Instagram

Laurent’s father, Alexander Simons, accused Eindhoven University of criticising Laurent for the media attention he had been getting and noted that his son should be proud of his academic talent in the same way a child who is good at football should be proud.

The family show their support for Laurent with an Instagram account detailing his activities, which has racked up more than 59,000 followers.

According to The Brussels Times, a spokesperson from the University of Antwerp explained that Laurent began studying for his bachelor’s degree in March 2020, adding that throughout his time at the university he also took on some courses from the master’s program.

After securing his bachelor’s degree, Laurent is set to officially start his master’s degree after the summer.