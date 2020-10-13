unilad
12-Year-Old Boy Becomes Youngest Ever To Study Aerospace Engineering

by : Cameron Frew on : 13 Oct 2020 19:08
12-Year-Old Boy To Be Youngest Ever To Study Aerospace Engineering12-Year-Old Boy To Be Youngest Ever To Study Aerospace EngineeringCBS This Morning/YouTube

A 12-year-old boy is set to become the youngest student ever to study aerospace engineering at a Georgia university. 

Caleb Anderson vows that he isn’t smart. ‘I just grasp information quickly. So, if I learn quicker, then I get ahead faster,’ he says.

Despite such modesty, the young prodigy is due to be admitted to Georgia Tech after a year of studying at Chattahoochee Technical College in Marietta. He could have graduated in two years, but he’s ready for a new challenge.

Check out Caleb’s latest interview below: 

Caleb recently met with campus president Ángel Cabrera, where he was given a tour of the labs. He looked right at home, and the university’s staff are keen to bring him aboard.

In an interview with CBS News, Professor Mark Costello, chair of Georgia Tech’s School of Aerospace Engineering, said: ‘He’s a perfect candidate to come into our program and be very successful… I would expect that he would be admitted, for sure.’

Caleb’s destiny as a child genius was clear early on. At just nine months old, he knew sign language, and by the age of two, he was doing fractions. He explained: ‘I have this distinct memory of going to a first grade class and learning there, and everyone was way taller than me, because, you know, I was two. I could barely walk.’

Caleb AndersonCaleb AndersonCBS News

However, middle school wasn’t kind to him, as the kids there ‘kind of looked down on me, they treated me like I was an anomaly… And I kind of am.’

Not that he’s bothered by his intelligence. ‘This is my life. This is how I am. And I’ve been living this way my whole life,’ he added.

