12-Year-Old Boy Nearly Sets House On Fire After Getting Magnifying Glass For Christmas
With the need to buy presents, host family members and cook an impressive dinner Christmas can be a stressful enough occasion as it is, so adding a fire into the mix obviously isn’t ideal.
No one knows this better than Nissa-Lynn Parson, from Texas, who took to Facebook to share the story of her ‘memorable’ Christmas last year.
The mother explained how her 12-year-old son, Cayden, asked for a magnifying glass for Christmas. Cayden is an ‘avid reader’, so his parents assumed he’d use the gift for reading. As it turned out, Cayden actually wanted the magnifying glass to fuel one of his other interests: science.
Check out what happened below:
In her Facebook post, Parson explained:
We thought it was for reading, but instead he tried to see if he could light a fire with it! We discovered that he and his two brothers went out on the driveway to see if they could burn a couple holes in some newspaper.
Everything was under control until the boys came running into the house telling us that a corner of the lawn was on fire and the Christmas lights were melting!
Cayden and his brother succeeded in lighting the newspaper, but things got out of hand when the wind blew some of the embers on to the lawn and caused the grass to catch fire.
The whole family went running back outside in their Christmas pyjamas to see the ‘entire front lawn turning black.’ They quickly sprung into action and turned on the hosepipe and sprinklers to held stem the blaze, and thankfully they managed to put it out before it spread any further.
Parson continued:
What a sight to see – a bunch of people running around crazy trying to put a front lawn fire out while wearing matching Christmas jammies!
The mother stressed that the fire was an accident, and said it was not a ‘tragedy’ but a ‘Christmas to remember’. Using the story as a cautionary tale, she added: ‘Oh and never buy a magnifying glass for your son!’
Hopefully the family will have a less chaotic Christmas morning this year!
