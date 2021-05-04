unilad
12-Year-Old Graduates From High School And College In The Same Week

by : Cameron Frew on : 04 May 2021 13:24
A 12-year-old prodigy will graduate from high school and college in the space of one week. 

Mike Wimmer, from Salisbury, North Carolina, is a child genius. Not only is he finishing high school at such a young age, he’s graduating as Valedictorian with a 5.45 GPA, as well as earning his two-year associate’s degree with a 4.0 GPA. This amounts two four years of schooling – he did it in just one.

On May 21, he’ll graduate from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College alongside his peers, followed by Concord Academy High School on May 28.

As per Fox 5, he’s also a member of MENSA and a Davidson and Young Scholar, a foundation that supports ‘profoundly intelligent young people’ and provides ‘opportunities for them to develop their talents to make a positive difference’.

Speaking to CNN, Mike explained, ‘I finished all my high school graduation requirements in December and then I said… wait a minute. If I take a few more classes, I can get an associate’s degree.’

While some have aired concerns he’s missing out on being a kid, he assured, ‘I’m having the time of my life doing what I’m doing. I haven’t lost my childhood or anything like that.’

A self-proclaimed ‘math and science guy’, Mike has already created his own startup called Reflect Social, which according to its website ‘combines popular social media platforms with Internet of Things (IoT) devices, providing a new dynamic social experience’. ‘My entrepreneurial goal is to build technology that enables people to live better lives,’ he explained.

His mum Melissa said, ‘We’re more proud of the person he has become. The giving, caring, wanting to help others. And very humble about everything. He’s just an all-around good kid.’

