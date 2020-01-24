14-Year-Old Singer Learns Of Sick Mum's Death Live On TV Talent Show AsiaWire

This is the moment a 14-year-old singer who appeared on a reality TV show to raise money for her mother’s diabetes treatment is told her mum died in the minutes it took for her to be voted to the next round.

Before first performing on the popular talent series Liga Dangdut Indonesia, Jannah told the judges that she was there to win the show so she could pay for her mother’s diabetes treatment.

After successfully passing to the next round, the excited production team decided it would be a good idea for the budding singer to call her mum to give her the good news.

However her uncle then breaks the devastating news to her of her mother’s passing.

You can see the heartbreaking video here:

Footage of the incident was shared on Twitter by singer Azim Kamaruzzaman where it has been viewed over 250,000 times.

In the footage, her uncle says:

Jannah, your mother said be strong as you will need to take care of your family now. We love her as a family member, but unfortunately Allah loved her more and he has called for her. Your mother has passed away.

The incident not only caused the contestant to break down in tears, but also the judges who stood by her side for support. It is thought the Jannah’s mother died of a suspected heart attack.

Since the passing of her mother, the teenager has been active on Instagram and captained one of her photos: ‘Keep on smiling, hopefully you will smile in heaven too.’

The finals for the competition is yet to happen so Jannah still has a chance to win. Her Instagram page has been asking for people to vote for her and fans have offered several messages of support and condolences to the teenager.

