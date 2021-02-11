unilad
200 Homeless People Queue For Glasgow Soup Kitchen In Freezing Conditions

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 11 Feb 2021 09:24
200 Homeless People Queue For Glasgow Soup Kitchen In Freezing ConditionsGraeme Weir/Facebook

Two-hundred homeless people in Glasgow stood in sub-zero temperatures while waiting for food. 

The UK has been hit with extremely cold weather in recent weeks, with Scotland being the worst hit. Today, February 11, Glasgow is set to hit lows of -7°C.

Rough sleepers queued in these temperatures on Monday night, February 8, to receive food from a soup kitchen in George Square.

In the wake of this, Graeme Weir, one of the volunteers, has called for more to be done to help the country’s homeless.

Graeme Weir/Facebook

Sharing a photo of the harrowing scenes on Facebook, Graeme wrote in the early hours of Tuesday, February 9, ‘This isn’t some Eastern European Country that’s been decimated by years of communist rule. This is Glasgow City Centre last night in the 21st Century where people are waiting in line to be fed by Kindness Homeless Street Team Glasgow. This makes me so angry. This has to end.’

He continued:

I know some of these people personally and most of them are good people who have just hit a ‘wee bump in the road’. We as a civilised and caring nation need to step up.

Even if all you can give is a little mutual respect, a smile and a hey hello the next time you see a homeless person, trust me it can be enough to turn there life around.

Kindness Homeless Street Team described Monday night as ‘particularly busy’ for them and stated that since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of people using their services has almost doubled, reported Glasgow Live.

PA
Laura McSorley, who set up the community group back in 2019 to provide food, clothing, toiletries and emotional support to Glasgow’s homeless and vulnerable people, said to the publication: 

That was on Monday night. We do four nights a week. We do a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. But Monday was particularly busy and I think just the picture that captures people queueing and obviously the snow and the weather has brought quite a bit of attention to us just now. […] We averaged between 200 and 220 people who we gave food to on that evening.

Discussing the rise in numbers, Laura explained, ‘Our numbers at the beginning of the pandemic I would say were roughly between 70 and 80 people and on average, and then we have probably had between 130 to 150 present since. But Monday brought loads and loads of new faces, we had a few people that had just been released from prison, we had people that had fled domestic violence. There was a whole host of people in the queue on Monday.’

If you’d like to donate towards Kindness Homeless Street Team’s work, you can do so here.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

