20,000 People Sign Petition To Ban Gay Kiss In Creme Egg Advert

by : Saman Javed on : 19 Feb 2021 09:23
20,000 People Sign Petition To Ban Gay Kiss In Creme Egg Advert

More than 24,000 people have signed a petition calling to ban a Cadbury’s Creme Egg advert that features two men kissing.

Last month, Cadbury released a new advert for its well-loved Creme Egg to celebrate five decades of the chocolate treat.

It features real-life couple Callum Sterling and Dale Moran, who are seen sharing a Creme Egg through a kiss. While many praised Cadbury for the campaign’s inclusivity, some 20,000 people are seeking to have it banned for being offensive to Christians.

You can watch it here:

The petition has been posted on CitizenGO, a campaign website that regularly takes on conservative petitions opposing the decriminalisation of LGBTQ+ rights and abortions.

It asks for the advert to be removed from all platforms, and describes the kiss between the couple as a ‘highly-charged sexually provocative act’.

‘By choosing to feature a same-sex couple, Cadbury’s are clearly hoping to cause controversy and escape criticism, by claiming that any objections must be rooted in ‘homophobia’, but members of the LGBT community have also expressed their dislike of this campaign,’ the petition said.

csdk2020/Instagram

It added:

Cadbury’s should not be seeking to hide under cover of LGBT rights to conduct a campaign which sexually objectifies individuals. If the couple in question were heterosexual, the advertisement would likely be prohibited, given the sexually explicit and graphic nature of the kiss.

Cadbury’s are well aware of the religious significance of Easter. Therefore, they are trying to cause gratuitous offence to members of the Christian community during the most important feast in their calendar.

The petition even went as far as to suggest the advert amounts to grooming because it exposes children to ‘sexualised content’.

One half of the couple, Sterling, has responded to the backlash on his Instagram account.


‘So it’s OK when an advert sexualises a woman… to benefit the male gaze and make other women feel inadequate if they do not live up to this beauty standard,’ he wrote.

He added: ‘But it’s not OK, in 2021, to have an advert of a multi-racial (strike one) gay couple (strike two) on your screens for 10 seconds (strike three) eating/kissing/sexualised (strike four). Does anyone see how ridiculous this is? Like actual LOL.’

Cadbury has also hit back at critics, defending its advert. In a statement to Ad Age, the chocolate maker said it is a ‘progressive brand that spreads a message of inclusion’.

‘We are proud of our Golden Goobilee advert which celebrates the many ways that everyone can enjoy a Cadbury Creme Egg. To illustrate this and showcase the joy our products bring, a clip of a real-life couple sharing a Cadbury Creme Egg was included in the advert,’ it said.

