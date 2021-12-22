2021’s Weirdest Charity Shop Donations Include False Teeth And Slice Of Pizza

Barnardo's

The charity shop Barnado’s has revealed that some of the strangest donations it received this year include false teeth and a slice of pizza.

Charity shops can often house hidden gems thanks to the members of the public who choose to donate to them, with designer clothes, fancy furniture and hilarious games regularly popping up on their shelves.

It’s not that surprising to learn that staff at such shops are occasionally also met with more unexpected items in donation bags – after all, we’re all guilty of forgetting about things in our pockets sometimes – but when it comes to Barnardo’s we’re not just talking about a packet of sugar from a takeaway coffee or an old keyring that fell off the set.

The charity released a list of some of its strangest donations this year as part of its Christmas donations appeal, which calls for members of the public to donate unwanted and unsuitable Christmas gifts rather than sticking them in the back of a drawer.

One of the bizarre items came into a shop in St Andrews, where staff were no doubt confused when they received a jar filled with a scorpion preserved in formaldehyde. Though I’m sure there are a few people out there who would be delighted to stumble upon such an item in their local charity shop, the jar was ultimately given to the local university.

Things remained just as confusing at Barnardo’s stores in Glasgow, which received a used pregnancy test kit and a handbag containing none other than a set of false teeth, The Independent reports.

The slice of pizza came to a store in Catterick, North Yorkshire, and likely left staff much less enthusiastic about the donated coat that it was found inside, while staff at a Barnardo’s in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, were probably slightly, if not very, disturbed when they were given a pot containing nine human molars and a bag of infant’s clothes containing a baby’s dried umbilical cord and belly clip.

In London, Barnardo’s staff received a set of four portraits of historical figures in matching frames; namely fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong, Vlad the Impaler and former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher, while a store in Wales was treated to the not-so-generous donation of a used toilet brush.

Roy Clark, managing director of Barnardo’s Trading Companies, has urged people to donate any unwanted goods this Christmastime, though I think it’s safe to say that you can leave the false teeth and toilet brush out of the bag.