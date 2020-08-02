unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

£25 Million Superyacht Comes With Its Own £2.3 Million Bugatti Supercar

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 02 Aug 2020 11:52
£25 Million Superyacht Comes With Its Own £2.3 Million Bugatti Supercar£25 Million Superyacht Comes With Its Own £2.3 Million Bugatti SupercarLazzarini Design Studio

If you’re anything like me, you probably sit at your desk and daydream about what you’d buy if you suddenly had millions of pounds in the bank.

Advert

And, I reckon after seeing this, I know what would be at the top of a lot of people’s lists.

If you do happen to have a spare £25 million sitting around, why wouldn’t you want to get your hands on this luxury super yacht, which even includes a free Bugatti Chiron.

£25 Million Superyacht Comes With Its Own £2.3 Million Bugatti Supercar£25 Million Superyacht Comes With Its Own £2.3 Million Bugatti SupercarLazzarini Design Studio

Lazzarini Design Studio has created the ultimate luxury cruiser, called Xenos, aimed at those who live a certain quality of life.

Advert

Xenos includes a top of the range yacht, which happens to have one of the fastest and most powerful cars in the world onboard, which is a win/win, really.

£25 Million Superyacht Comes With Its Own £2.3 Million Bugatti Supercar£25 Million Superyacht Comes With Its Own £2.3 Million Bugatti SupercarLazzarini Design Studio

Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini has described the water vehicle as a ‘hyperyacht’, as it can travel up to 90 knots, making it the fastest 130-footer in the world.

It measures in at 130 feet long and 26 feet in width, and is made up of carbon and aluminium, with intergreated solar panels.

£25 Million Superyacht Comes With Its Own £2.3 Million Bugatti Supercar£25 Million Superyacht Comes With Its Own £2.3 Million Bugatti SupercarLazzarini Design Studio

In this day and age, hygiene and safety is key, so the boat includes an air sanitation recycling system, thermal scanners to monitor temperatures and UV-C/UV-V germicidal lamps, Robb Report says.

The hyperyacht also has a bridge which allows you drive your Bugatti straight off the dock, making it easy to switch between water and land travel.

£25 Million Superyacht Comes With Its Own £2.3 Million Bugatti Supercar£25 Million Superyacht Comes With Its Own £2.3 Million Bugatti SupercarLazzarini Design Studio
Advert

Fancy making a new purchase? Well, if you’ve got the cash lying around, you can check out the full details here.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Life, Bugatti Chiron, Hyperyacht, Lazzarini Design Studio, Now, Super Boat

Credits

Robb Report

  1. Robb Report

    This Bullet-Shaped Hyperyacht Concept Is Lightning Fast and Comes With Its Own Bugatti

 