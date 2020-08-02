£25 Million Superyacht Comes With Its Own £2.3 Million Bugatti Supercar Lazzarini Design Studio

If you’re anything like me, you probably sit at your desk and daydream about what you’d buy if you suddenly had millions of pounds in the bank.

And, I reckon after seeing this, I know what would be at the top of a lot of people’s lists.

If you do happen to have a spare £25 million sitting around, why wouldn’t you want to get your hands on this luxury super yacht, which even includes a free Bugatti Chiron.

Lazzarini Design Studio has created the ultimate luxury cruiser, called Xenos, aimed at those who live a certain quality of life.

Xenos includes a top of the range yacht, which happens to have one of the fastest and most powerful cars in the world onboard, which is a win/win, really.

Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini has described the water vehicle as a ‘hyperyacht’, as it can travel up to 90 knots, making it the fastest 130-footer in the world.

It measures in at 130 feet long and 26 feet in width, and is made up of carbon and aluminium, with intergreated solar panels.

In this day and age, hygiene and safety is key, so the boat includes an air sanitation recycling system, thermal scanners to monitor temperatures and UV-C/UV-V germicidal lamps, Robb Report says.

The hyperyacht also has a bridge which allows you drive your Bugatti straight off the dock, making it easy to switch between water and land travel.

Fancy making a new purchase? Well, if you’ve got the cash lying around, you can check out the full details here.