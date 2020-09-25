40% Of People Would Give Up Their Dog For A Month To Keep Their Smartphone Pxhere/PikPick

A survey of more than 1,000 smartphone users found that 40% of MONSTERS, sorry, people, would give up their dog for a month in order to keep their phone.

That’s right, even after all the unconditional love, comfort and company dogs provide, more than a third of smartphone users would rather stick with their cold piece of technology.

Let’s be honest, half the time we just use our phones to look at pictures of dogs anyway, so why on Earth wouldn’t you just keep the real thing?

Advert

Puppy Pixabay

Apparently the thought of being without a smartphone is just too difficult to comprehend for some people though, as the poll by text messaging marketing agency SimpleTexting so clearly revealed.

Admittedly, many people rely on their phones for communication, timekeeping, work, internet browsing, streaming and a whole host of other things, but just imagine the look on your little pup’s face when you sent it off for a month with no explanation! I don’t even have a dog, but I’d give up my phone for the chance to spend four weeks with one.

What is perhaps less shocking and more amusing is that 42% of those polled admitted they’d rather give up their romantic partner than their phone, though it would be interesting to see if they’d actually admit as much to their other half.

Advert

Smart phone users give up sex to keep phone SimpleTexting

To be fair, after months of being encouraged to stay home where possible I’m sure many couples wouldn’t mind a bit of space to scroll social media in peace.

Though so many people were willing to give up their partner, interestingly 53% of overall respondents said they weren’t willing to go without sex for a month, and would rather give up their smartphone. The opposite was true for Gen Z respondents, however, with 56% choosing their phones over sex – because what even is life without TikTok?

The poll, which was conducted with Americans across all 50 states, also found that 72% of those surveyed said they’d rather be separated from alcohol than their phone, while 64% said they’d give up coffee.

Advert

Smart phone users give up social media to keep phone SimpleTexting

One of the most bizarre findings from the poll was that 60% of people were willing to give up social media if it meant they could keep their phone, though I’m sure they might regret that decision as soon as they were done checking their text messages and emails.

Smartphone users even admitted they’d be willing to shell out hundreds of dollars if it meant they could keep their phone for a month, with 35% of respondents saying they’d pay between $500–$2,000 for the honour. Let’s just hope phone companies don’t take them up on that.

It’s clear phones play an important part in our lives, but if you ever have to choose between your phone and your dog, I beg you to think carefully, and choose the dog.

Advert