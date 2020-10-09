6ft10 Teen Breaks Two Guinness World Records For Longest Legs In World

I’ve always been so proud of Maci, she’s always taken to her height very well, she was never one of those kids that scrunched over or leaned over and tried to hide her height.

I’m very proud of her and excited for her to be recognised for her height and for her beauty.

She’s going to realise more and more how the fact that she is taller is going to benefit her more. I always encourage her to be proud of what she has.