7-Year-Old Boy Jumps Through Window Into Burning Home To Save Baby Sister WVLT TV

A heroic seven-year-old boy went back into his burning home in Tennessee to save his baby sister after their family home caught fire.

Eli Davidson jumped through the bedroom window of his little sister’s room after his parents were unable to save the 22-month-old from the inside. Fortunately, Eli managed to return to safety with his young sister Erin in tow. The pair are not believed to have sustained any injuries.

The children’s mum Nicole Davidson had woken up in the early hours of December 9 to the smell of smoke, which soon spread through the New Tazewell house and engulfed their home in flames.

You can see Nicole and Eli talk about the devastating fire here:

Nicole and her husband Chris, who are both former firefighters, first went to get Eli and his two-year-old brother Elijah, as their room was closest to the fire. It was then that Nicole and Chris found themselves unable to get to Erin, before Eli stepped in to save the day.

Recalling the moment Eli saved his sister, Chris told CNN:

The smoke and fire was so thick there was no way I could get to her. We went outside to get to her from the window, but there was nothing for me to stand on to reach up there. So I picked up Eli, who went through the window and was able to grab her from her crib.

Chris said they ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of Eli.

Seven-year-old Eli told WVLT TV, ‘Dad busted the window and then I said, ‘I can’t do it,’ like two times, and then I said, ‘I got her dad’. And when we went down there I said, ‘I was scared but I didn’t want my sister to die’.’

While none of the Davidsons were hurt in the fire, the Tennessee-based family are now having to rebuild their home ‘from scratch’ after it was completely burnt down.

A fundraiser was set up on their behalf which, at the time of writing, has raised more than $330,000 from more than 6,000 donations.

Rebecca Wood, who created the fundraiser wrote:

Nicole Davison Tri State Health & Rehabilitation A/P & Payroll Coordinator lost her home to a fire early Wednesday morning December 9th 2020. Thankfully, everyone inside the home made it out safely in time. The fire escalated quickly and the house was a total loss. I cannot imagine how difficult this must be for them. Any help or support we can provide would be greatly appreciated.

Speaking to CNN about losing their home, Chris said, ‘We lost everything that we have ever had. Our entire lives were in that home. Our three cars were also damaged in the fire’.

He continued, ‘It’s devastating. We have nothing. You have never been as humble as you are when you don’t even have your own underwear to wear’.

As it stands, the fire service hasn’t confirmed an official cause of the fire.