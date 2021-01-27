7-Year-Old Boy Throws Prom For His Babysitter After Hers Was Canceled bhchapman/Twitter

A seven-year-old boy from North Carolina planned a socially-distanced prom for his babysitter after coronavirus meant hers was cancelled.

Curtis Rogers hadn’t seen his nanny, Rachel, for two months because of the pandemic but was determined to throw her a prom after learning that hers would no longer be going ahead.

Aside from setting up a dining table outside, Curtis planned out the whole night, including the pair’s favourite afternoon snack to be served as a starter. Adorably, he used a pool noodle to maintain a safe social distance from Rachel.

‘I planned it out because Rachel probably wanted to see me a lot. She also is one of the best people I’ve known,’ he told ABC11 Eye Witness News.

Curtis’s mother said he had even planned a DJ tracklist of all of Rachel’s favourite songs.

‘He was very excited and wanted to make sure everything was just right and get his suit on and pick out his bowtie that matched her dress,” she said. “It was really cute. He was really excited for it to start and make sure he was ready to impress her,’ she said.

His efforts were not in vain. Although sad to not be wearing her dress to her senior prom, Rachel said she had a great time.

‘I was kind of like bummed putting my dress on because I was sad; I don’t get to wear it to my senior prom. After leaving it and having that time with him because it was the first time I had seen him in two months, it was really fun, and I’m really glad that he did that,’ she said.

She added that Curtis behaved like a true gentleman from the beginning of the night.

‘First, he was waiting outside when we got there with the pool noodle and then he led me into the backyard,“ Chapman explained. ”He had all my favourite foods and everything. I could tell he put a lot of thought into it,’ she said.

One video from the private prom, posted on Twitter by Rachel’s mother, shows the pair dancing outside.

‘My daughter has been a nanny for this amazing kid for over a year. When he realized she wouldn’t have a senior prom, he wanted to throw her one. He planned a socially distant prom, complete with dancing & her favourite foods,’ her mother wrote.

The post has since received more than 65,000 likes.

‘What a sweet young man for wanting to do something special for your daughter, and what a wonderful young woman she is to accept his offer,’ one user commented.