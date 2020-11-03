7-Year-Old Girl Is Single-Handedly Trying To Raise $100,000 For Her Dad’s Cancer Treatment
A determined seven-year-old is selling tea towels online in a bid to raise money for her dad’s life-saving cancer treatment.
Diego Wernicke was diagnosed with stage three brain cancer in March 2019 after he suffered a seizure while looking after two of his daughters, Luna and Mili, at their Gold Coast home in Australia.
The young girls alerted a neighbour and Diego was rushed to hospital, though local doctors refused to operate because the tumour is located in a high-risk part of the brain.
Desperately seeking a solution, the family resolved to try and have Diego be treated by renowned brain surgeon Dr. Charlie Teo. Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Diego’s wife, Hayley, said Dr. Teo believes he can get ‘99% of the tumour out’.
She added:
They can never give you a definitive answer, but the operation would potentially add years and years on to his life, compared to the 12 months or so he has now.
In order to perform the surgery Dr. Teo would have had to be invited to Queensland by a public hospital. However, that has not happened in 35 years. Pleas for doctors’ letters and recommendations to fly the surgeon over the border proved fruitless, so now the Wernicke family are attempting to fund a trip to Sydney for the treatment.
Knowing how important the money is, seven-year-old Luna decided to do everything in her power to help reach the $100,000 goal.
The young girl started hand-painting tea towels with pictures of flowers, beach scenes and rainbows which she is now auctioning off on Instagram. Some of the highest bidders have donated more than $130 for a single towel, and thanks to her hard work Luna has managed to contribute $600 so far.
Hayley discussed the fundraising efforts, explaining the need to save for surgery comes while still having to pay rent and put food on the table.
The mum-of-four said:
It has been hard because Diego hasn’t been able to work since he got sick, and he can’t drive so I have to take the kids to school and take him to appointments.
At the beginning of this year we had no money and dropped the amount of cannabis oil we were giving him, then he had more growth, all the while I was about to have our little boy.
When I stop, my brain starts ticking over and it becomes very overwhelming, so I’m very active and try to stay focused on what I’m doing.
The family were forced to move from their Gold Coast home to a more affordable area 45 minutes away during Diego’s first six weeks of chemotherapy.
In a post on the GoFundMe page, Hayley wrote that she ‘felt awful’ for being ‘another person asking for lifesaving treatment’, but she said she knew she had to try.
Though the treatment is set to cost $100,000, the family expect to pay more for their travel and quarantine and have set a GoFundMe goal of $150,000.
You can donate to the fundraiser here, or check out Luna’s tea towels on her Instagram page.
