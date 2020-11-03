7-Year-Old Girl Is Single-Handedly Trying To Raise $100,000 For Her Dad’s Cancer Treatment

It has been hard because Diego hasn’t been able to work since he got sick, and he can’t drive so I have to take the kids to school and take him to appointments.

At the beginning of this year we had no money and dropped the amount of cannabis oil we were giving him, then he had more growth, all the while I was about to have our little boy.

When I stop, my brain starts ticking over and it becomes very overwhelming, so I’m very active and try to stay focused on what I’m doing.