70-Stone Man Known As Pakistan’s Hulk Is Looking For A Wife

My parents want me to get married. They want to have grandkids but I haven’t found the right match for myself. In the last seven years, I have been desperately looking for love, and have seen 200-300 girls, but they were all an average weight.

I need a heavyweight wife so I do not hurt her. All the women who have wanted to marry me so far have been too skinny.

I am 6ft 6in tall and weigh almost a tonne so it is not possible to look [like] a normal couple with an average woman. It’s very important to me that we look right.