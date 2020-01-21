70-Stone Man Known As Pakistan’s Hulk Is Looking For A Wife
A 70-stone weightlifter known as the Pakistani Hulk is looking for a wife, but refuses to consider any woman less than 16 stone in case he crushes them.
Arbab Khizer Hayat, 27, claims he has already rejected up to 300 would-be brides because they were too small, and now hopes to find his perfect ‘heavyweight’ match.
Hayat, who stands at 6ft 6in, said his ideal partner would need to be at least 6ft 4in tall so the couple ‘look right together’. She would also have to have a ‘bulky frame’ to avoid being squashed.
You can learn more about Hayat’s fitness routine below:
As well as looking the part, Hayat said his new partner would have to be a great cook to cater for his 10,000 calorie-a-day diet, which includes eating 36 eggs for breakfast. He also eats 3kg of meat and multiple bowls of rice and bread throughout the day, washed down with five litres of milk.
Despite the large amount of food he eats, Hayat, from Mardan, Pakistan, insists he is ‘absolutely fit and comfortable with [his] weight’ and has no medical conditions. This is because he exercises regularly, and only eats so much to become a ‘world champion strongman’.
Hayat started gaining weight in his teenage years, after which he decided he wanted to get into weightlifting and strongman championships. So he continued to put on weight.
In his neighbourhood, Hayat is already a star and has been recognised as the world’s strongest man across Pakistan. He became famous after videos of himself pulling a tractor by a rope as it tries to reverse away from him went viral.
Now, hundreds of locals turn up at the 27-year-old’s home each day to take selfies with him. ‘I get a lot of love and admiration from the people here,’ he said.
However, this fame isn’t enough for him and he now wants to find a wife.
The Pakistani Hulk explained:
My parents want me to get married. They want to have grandkids but I haven’t found the right match for myself. In the last seven years, I have been desperately looking for love, and have seen 200-300 girls, but they were all an average weight.
I need a heavyweight wife so I do not hurt her. All the women who have wanted to marry me so far have been too skinny.
I am 6ft 6in tall and weigh almost a tonne so it is not possible to look [like] a normal couple with an average woman. It’s very important to me that we look right.
Hopefully Hayat will be lucky in his quest to find love and can continue with his weightlifting journey.
