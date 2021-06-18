unilad
Advert

70-Year-Old Man’s Cunning Plan Called ‘Funniest Bank Robbery Ever’

by : Hannah Smith on : 18 Jun 2021 11:03
70-Year-Old Man's Cunning Plan Called 'Funniest Bank Robbery Ever'Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office/chrisfahmy/TikTok

TikTok has recently discovered the tale of the world’s funniest bank robbery, and it’s cracking people up.

In 2016, a 70-year-old Kansas man named Lawrence John Ripple walked into a bank and handed one of the tellers a note reading, ‘I have a gun, give me money.’

Advert

The teller did as Ripple asked and no one was harmed, but rather than make a quick getaway from the heist, the 70-year-old bank robber walked just a few feet away to the lobby of the building, where he promptly informed a security guard that he was the ‘guy he was looking for,’ returned the bag of cash, and waited patiently for the police to arrive and take him into custody.

Loading…

The story gained national attention at the time, and it’s since been brought into the spotlight once again by TikToker Chris Fahmy, who told the tale of the hilarious bank robbery to his 3.2 million followers.

So, what was the motive behind Ripple’s short-lived spell as a wanted man? Well, Fahmy reveals that in a surprise twist, Ripple revealed that he didn’t actually have a gun and had come up with the bank robbery as a way of getting himself arrested following an argument with his wife, telling an FBI agent that he’d ‘no longer wanted to be in that situation.’

Advert

Clearly sick of the fighting, Ripple reportedly wrote the threatening note in front of his wife, telling her he’d ‘rather be in jail than at home.’

Lawrence Ripple mugshot (Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office)Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office

While Ripple was eventually charged with bank robbery, it seems he didn’t get his wish. The 70-year-old was sentenced to six months of house confinement plus community service, after telling a judge he regretted his actions, claiming that he’d been depressed following heart surgery earlier that year, the Kansas Star reports.

But in an even worse twist for Ripple, TikToker Fahmy appears to have confused him with Ted Kaczynski – the domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber – showing a mugshot of Kaczynski alongside photos of the real Lawrence Ripple.

Advert

At his trial, Ripple apologised for his actions, and said he was now feeling ‘like [his] old self’ again, though it’s not clear whether his marriage survived the bizarre saga.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Trump Finally Admits He Didn’t Win The Election
News

Trump Finally Admits He Didn’t Win The Election

Paris Jackson Says ‘Homosexuality Is Very Taboo’ In Jackson Family
Celebrity

Paris Jackson Says ‘Homosexuality Is Very Taboo’ In Jackson Family

iCarly Revival Confirmed As An ‘Adult Show’ With ‘Sexual Situations’, Cast Says
Film and TV

iCarly Revival Confirmed As An ‘Adult Show’ With ‘Sexual Situations’, Cast Says

New Scream Movie Is Finished, Director Confirms
Film and TV

New Scream Movie Is Finished, Director Confirms

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: Life, TikTok, Viral

Credits

@chrisfahmy/TikTok

  1. @chrisfahmy/TikTok

    Lmaoooo WATCH TILL THE END

 