70-Year-Old Man’s Cunning Plan Called ‘Funniest Bank Robbery Ever’

TikTok has recently discovered the tale of the world’s funniest bank robbery, and it’s cracking people up.

In 2016, a 70-year-old Kansas man named Lawrence John Ripple walked into a bank and handed one of the tellers a note reading, ‘I have a gun, give me money.’

The teller did as Ripple asked and no one was harmed, but rather than make a quick getaway from the heist, the 70-year-old bank robber walked just a few feet away to the lobby of the building, where he promptly informed a security guard that he was the ‘guy he was looking for,’ returned the bag of cash, and waited patiently for the police to arrive and take him into custody.

The story gained national attention at the time, and it’s since been brought into the spotlight once again by TikToker Chris Fahmy, who told the tale of the hilarious bank robbery to his 3.2 million followers.

So, what was the motive behind Ripple’s short-lived spell as a wanted man? Well, Fahmy reveals that in a surprise twist, Ripple revealed that he didn’t actually have a gun and had come up with the bank robbery as a way of getting himself arrested following an argument with his wife, telling an FBI agent that he’d ‘no longer wanted to be in that situation.’

Clearly sick of the fighting, Ripple reportedly wrote the threatening note in front of his wife, telling her he’d ‘rather be in jail than at home.’

While Ripple was eventually charged with bank robbery, it seems he didn’t get his wish. The 70-year-old was sentenced to six months of house confinement plus community service, after telling a judge he regretted his actions, claiming that he’d been depressed following heart surgery earlier that year, the Kansas Star reports.

But in an even worse twist for Ripple, TikToker Fahmy appears to have confused him with Ted Kaczynski – the domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber – showing a mugshot of Kaczynski alongside photos of the real Lawrence Ripple.

At his trial, Ripple apologised for his actions, and said he was now feeling ‘like [his] old self’ again, though it’s not clear whether his marriage survived the bizarre saga.