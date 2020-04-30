72-Year-Old Man From Leicester Rows Across Atlantic Alone In Just 96 Days For Charity

72-Year-Old Man Rows Across Atlantic Alone In Just 96 Days SWNS/Help For Heroes

A 72-year-old man from Leicester has just returned from rowing solo across the Atlantic on handmade boat.

Graham Walters set off from Gran Canaria on January 25 in preparation for the 3,000 mile trip that saw him face rough seas and even a hammerhead shark encounter.

The keen rower was set to take the title of the oldest person to cross the Atlantic solo, however he might miss out on the record after he had to be towed into port at the very end of his journey.

Nevertheless, Graham, who was raising funds for Help for Heroes, was given a hero’s welcome when he made it into port in Antigua yesterday, April 29.

His wife Jean O’Brien said, as per The Guardian:

He may not have arrived in Antigua under his own steam, but there was still a hero’s welcome for him as there should be. He seems quite relaxed about things. I just hope he doesn’t want to go back and finish the last six miles the long way round.

This particular feat was Graham’s fifth journey across the Atlantic and his third doing so alone. Fortunately, it was mostly plain sailing, however he did have a few slightly worrying moments.

‘I fell through the deck and had to repair it all, and there were four leaks I had to contain all the way along,’ he said. ‘I also didn’t realise how cold it is to start with. I got drenched in the first week and was quite cold.’

Not only that, Graham’s journey almost turned to disaster when his electronic water maker failed, but as luck would have it, he managed to find a manual water pump buried in his supplies, and so he was able to produce half a litre of water when pumped for 50 minutes.

Fortunately, the trip was also filled with moments of joy, like when he came across a baby from a pod of minke whales, which Graham said was ‘jumping, twisting and turning,’ adding, ‘it was amazing’.

Prior to retirement, Graham worked as a carpenter, and so he made the crossing in a 22-year-old boat which he built in his own front garden in 1997. He named the vessel the George Geary, after his late grandfather.

Jean added:

I worried to start with when the waves were quite big; they were over three metres and he was being thrown around the boat. And I worried whether the boat could handle it because it is old. But Graham was very upbeat, and he’s a very determined individual.

Graham chose to fundraise for Help for Heroes as part of his trip, a cause that has meant a lot to him after he helped several veterans supported by the charity, who were taking part in an Atlantic rowing race several years ago.

He said:

While I fixed their boat, I got to know them really well, and I was amazed how well they got on with things because they were all amputees. That’s what started it off.

So far, Graham has more than tripled his target of raising £500 for the charity, with donations sitting at £1,885 at the time of writing.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.

Bravo, Graham.