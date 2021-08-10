73-Year-Old Skateboarder Has Incredible ‘Skiing’ Technique
Footage of 73-year-old skateboarder and his incredible ‘skiing’ technique is doing the rounds online, and people are seriously impressed.
Igor has become a Reddit hit after a video of him skateboarding was posted, showing him not only in a rather dapper outfit but also effortlessly riding his skateboard despite being aged 73.
Igor has racked up over 755,000 views and 37,200 votes on the site, his ‘skiing’ technique, which he’s been perfecting since 1981, leaving people in awe.
The 73-year-old can be seen speeding along on the skateboard in St. Petersburg, effortlessly performing what looks like the technique used in a ski slalom.
It’s not only Igor’s cargos, flat cap and matching white gloves which make him so cool, as he has more than 40 years of skateboarding experience, and it shows. Users have flocked to the comments in amazement, having been inspired by Igor’s feat. One person said: ‘Slope style, this guy is probably an amazing skier’.
Another commented:
As a 33 year old who just saw mid90s for the first time and has spent the last three weeks pining after his lost youth, this is exactly what I needed to see. If this guy started skating at my age I can probably start again.
EDIT: thanks you guys for all the motivation/advice. I’m definitely gonna start skating again. I wish I still had my board from 15+ years ago, but I guess this gives me an excuse to start shopping for a new one.
A third said: ‘The day people actually become old is when they stop putting effort living the life they enjoy. Age is just a number at a certain point once we gain full responsibility for ourselves.’
If there’s ever a reason to take up an old hobby, or even a new one you have been too nervous to try out, then Igor is the perfect motivation you need. Someone enter this man into the next Olympics.
Creditsu/dobbyisafreepup/Reddit
