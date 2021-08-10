73-Year-Old Skateboarder Has Incredible ‘Skiing’ Technique

As a 33 year old who just saw mid90s for the first time and has spent the last three weeks pining after his lost youth, this is exactly what I needed to see. If this guy started skating at my age I can probably start again.

EDIT: thanks you guys for all the motivation/advice. I’m definitely gonna start skating again. I wish I still had my board from 15+ years ago, but I guess this gives me an excuse to start shopping for a new one.